ALTON - The Mississippi River level at the Melvin Price Lock and Dam rested at 36.86 feet at 6 a.m. Sunday, June 2, and is expected to rise to 39.2 feet on Wednesday, June 5.

The flood levels are now poised to top the June 18, 1844, crest of 36.90 feet, the second highest in history. The highest was 42.72 feet on Aug. 1, 1993. The third highest was 36.89 feet on April 28, 1973. The fourth highest was 35.80 feet on Jan. 1, 2016, and 35.10 feet on May 22, 1995.

Alton Public Works Department personnel valiantly prepared a massive flood wall through Downtown Alton late last week. Many came to assist with sandbagging efforts to fortify the wall. No trespassing has been urged around the wall for public safety and safety of the wall. Anyone found crossing cautionary yellow taped area or standing on the wall will be arrested, Alton Police said late Friday.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

