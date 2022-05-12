ALTON - The Flock Food Truck Park at the corner of Ridge Street and Landmarks in Alton makes its debut at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 12.

The Flock Food Truck Park owner and staff made final preparations for the opening on Wednesday.

Laura Windisch, one of the owners, with her husband, Matt, said she couldn't be more excited than she is to open the doors on Thursday.

"We will have a cocktail bar and have food trucks periodically, and we will have a schedule we will post for customers," she said. "We are really excited. There have been a lot of hands in this."

Alton Works has also been a major player in bringing the food truck park to reality, Laura said.

This week's schedule begins from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m Thursday with Homestyle Grill as a food truck provider. From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Pig on a Wing, T&S Smokehouse, Taqueria Los Reyes, and Homestyle Grill will be at the park.

The Flock Bar will open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday. Flock's new signature house-crafted cocktails, mocktails, beer, and wine will be available.

Flock is open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday with Homestyle Grill, Pig on a Wing, and Taqueria Los Reyes.

On Saturday, Flock will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. T&S Smokehouse will be on-site from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., followed by Homestyle Grill, Taylor's Fire & Smoke, and Street Dogz for dinner.

The Bar of Flock plans to be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday and Thursday, and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, then 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

