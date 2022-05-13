ALTON - Flock Food Truck and Bar held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, May 11th. Alton mayor David Goins attended the ceremony and showed his support for the local business.

Flock had their grand opening yesterday May 12th to great success. They had a good turnout on another near 100-degree day.

Flock serves a variety of food from their different food truck vendors including Homestyle Grill, Pig on a Wing, Taqueria Los Reyes, Taylor’s Fire & Smoke, and Street Dogz to name a few.

Jenna Forrest of Alton attended the opening and wanted to acknowledge the great food from Homestyle Grill in particular. They will be back again tonight (May 13) from 4:00 - 9:00 p.m.

The bar at Flock serves its signature house-crafted cocktails and mocktails, beer, and wine.

Article continues after sponsor message

Tonight (May 13th) Flock will be having live music from 6:00 - 9:00 p.m. The bar will be open from 4:00 - 10:00 p.m.

Going forward, here are Flock Food Truck and Bar's hours:

Monday and Thursday from 11:00 am-9:00 pm

Friday and Saturday from 11:00 am- 10:00 pm

Sunday from 11:00 am – 4:00 pm

To find out what trucks will be there and when people are encouraged to find them on Facebook at FLOCK & Food Truck Park.

Flock is located at 210 Ridge between Broadway and Landmarks Blvd. and adjacent to the Jacoby Arts Center.

More like this: