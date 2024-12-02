ALTON - Step into a magical holiday retreat where vintage charm meets modern festivities. Flock Food Truck Park & Bar in Alton has transformed into a stunning winter wonderland, complete with warm twinkling lights and carefully curated vintage decor and glassware that transport visitors to a bygone era of holiday elegance.

"We're thrilled to welcome both familiar faces and new friends to our third holiday season," says Laura Windisch, FLOCK General Manager. "This year's experience promises to be our most magical yet, with an expanded menu and festive programming for all ages."

The seasonal celebration features an impressive array of house-crafted cocktails served in vintage glassware, complemented by a new shareable food menu from Byrdies.

Wednesday Trivia Nights

Weekly entertainment includes free Wednesday night trivia, where teams of one to six can test their knowledge in a festive atmosphere.

Brunch with Santa

Families can enjoy special programming throughout the season, including the delightful "Brunch'n with Santa" every Sunday from 10 AM to 2 PM. This family-friendly event features a special brunch menu from Byrdies and cherished photo opportunities with Santa himself.

Noon Year's Eve

The holiday festivities culminate in a Noon Year's Eve celebration from 11 AM to 2 PM, featuring an exciting balloon drop at noon perfect for younger revelers.

Regular evening hours run Wednesday through Saturday with a 21-and-over policy, extending to Sunday evenings as well. Guests can indulge in an extensive beverage menu featuring craft cocktails, mocktails, beer, wine, and seasonal hot cocoa, while savoring Byrdies' delectable selection of shareable plates perfect for social dining.

Join us at Flock Food Truck Park & Bar this holiday season, where every visit promises to be a festive celebration to remember. Reservations for parties of two to ten are available through Tock, though walk-in guests are always welcomed based on availability.

https://www.exploretock.com/flocked-alton/

HOURS

Monday/Tuesday CLOSED

Wednesday/Thursday 5pm-10pm (ages 21+)

Friday/Saturday 5pm-11pm (ages 21+)

Sunday 10-2 (all ages Brunch’n w/Santa) 5-9 (ages 21+)

December 24th & 25th CLOSED

December 31st 11am-2pm (all ages NOON Year’s Eve w/balloon drop)

