SEE VIDEO:

Flock & Food Truck Park

ALTON - Ever since Flock’s grand opening in mid-May, they’ve seen nothing but success and great reception from locals.

“Things have been going great down here. We’ve been having a lot of fun so far this summer,” Laura Windisch said, an operating partner with Flock.

On a typical weekday or weekend, food trucks will be serving lunch and dinner to guests. The dining areas are mainly outside at many hand-made picnic tables with umbrellas to stay out of the brutal Midwest sun, and there is also some seating inside by the bar. Garage doors allow patrons to enjoy a nice airflow.

Flock has live music on Friday nights and Sunday afternoons from noon to 3 p.m. Windisch says that those are good times to come out and visit Flock.

Article continues after sponsor message

Shelly Norman from T&S Smoke House lives in Godfrey. She says she likes to keep things close to home.

“I get to see how friendly Alton really is. There’s always a good crowd,” Norman said.

“I have loved meeting new people from all over Alton,” Windisch said.

She says that Flock is supposed to be a much more casual dining experience, one where you can come and go as you please.

When you’re not eating you can play some games such as big Jenga, connect four, cornhole, and more to keep yourself occupied.

“It’s nice to be outdoors and just enjoying it,” Windisch said.

To check which trucks will be at Flock and for more hours, visit them on Facebook.

More like this: