ALTON — The annual Alton Halloween Parade, sponsored by the East End Improvement Association, drew large crowds and showcased impressive floats on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024.

Steve Schwartz, a spokesperson for the event, noted the favorable weather conditions and the turnout, saying, "No. 1, the weather was fantastic. The crowd was as big as I have ever seen. It was a great crowd all the way through. There were some really good floats; I think it went really well."

The parade featured various categories for participants, with winners recognized for their creativity and community spirit. In the Commercial category, Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Clinic took first place, followed by Mighty River Recycling and Tarrant Harman.

Fred’s Towing was awarded the top spot in the Organization category, with Alton Pride and Alton Moose 951 following closely behind. The Family category was won by the Quick Family, with the Geisen Family and Trailer Park Troubadours Band securing second and third places, respectively.

In the Youth category, DK Dance Productions emerged as the winner, with Alton High School FCCLA and Marquette Catholic High School also receiving recognition.

The Alton Halloween Parade continues to be a highlight of the community's fall festivities, bringing together residents and families for a celebration of creativity and local spirit.

