Our Daily Show Interview! Flight Club Opens in Clayton on 1-31!

CLAYTON, Mo. – Flight Club, an entertainment venue and restaurant described as an “upscale Social Darts concept,” officially opened its doors in Clayton on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025.

Flight Club locations throughout the U.S. operate under license exclusively held by State of Play Hospitality. The Clayton location at 7710 Forsyth Blvd. marks the brand’s eighth-ever venue in North America.

State of Play President and CEO Toby Harris appeared on Our Daily Show! on Riverbender.com to share more details behind the business ahead of its grand opening in Clayton. He said the United Kingdom-based Flight Club concept has gained traction across North America since its Chicago location opened in 2018.

At the center of the “Flight Club” experience is a blend of classic and groundbreaking dart technology, ensuring a fun time for dart throwers of all experience levels.

“The core of the concept is ‘Social Darts’ – you’re playing a real game of darts with a real dart, throwing it at a cork dartboard … the camera technology tracks the darts and there are six different games you play,” Harris said. “[It’s] very engaging, very interactive, and it’s a really fun activity which people who have never played a dart or played lots of darts will enjoy.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Beyond the dartboard, Harris said Flight Club offers visitors a welcoming ambiance to connect with friends, enjoy a nice meal, and more in an upscale environment.

“More than anything, it’s a really beautiful space with really incredible food and beverage offers,” he added. “People are not just coming to play darts, they’re coming to enjoy tie with their friends, their coworkers, and enjoy each other’s company.”

As for the Clayton community itself, Harris said it was apparent early on that Flight Club would make a good fit for the neighborhood. Local brew enthusiasts will find an alternating selection of five local craft beers on tap at the Flight Club bar, reflecting a dedication to community-sourced beverage offerings.

“[We] quickly understood that Clayton is a really vibrant and upscale community with some great restaurants … that gave me cause for real excitement,” Harris said. He also spoke highly of the building itself, including its “gorgeous patio” area and ideal square footage.

What truly sets Flight Club apart is their attention to detail to make the space not just inviting, but re-inviting, and the perfect setting for any occasion.

“Something we see as being a differentiator for Flight Club … is that we really obsess about the design and the quality of the environment, the audio, the fixtures, the fittings, so that we make the guest feel that they can come back in on multiple occasions.”

To find out more about Flight Club and its new Clayton location, see the full interview with Harris at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

More like this: