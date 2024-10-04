GODFREY - Mont Bodine might have been his legal name, but to his friends, loved ones and fans, Bodine will live on as Flea, the legendary bassist of pop punk band judge nothing. Flea passed away on Oct. 1, 2024, in Godfrey.

Born in Alton, Flea quickly stood out for his musical talent. He joined the band judge nothing as a student at SIUE, and the group of young musicians traveled the U.S. They released two albums through Thick Records and shared the stage with major artists like Green Day and Joan Jett. Andy Dykeman, the drummer of the band, remembers Flea as a dear friend.

“We traveled the United States in a stinky van, playing music and creating enough memories and adventures for multiple lifetimes,” Dykeman said. “After the time in the band, we maintained our close relationship. Our wives were close friends, even our dogs.”

Carlos Huddleston, Mark Kanak, Brian Leitner, Doug Nothing and Rob Wagoner made up the rest of the band. The musicians remained close even as judge nothing grew in popularity. They never forgot their beginning in the Midwest, often referring to themselves as “Rock from Alton, IL.”

As they traveled and grew up together, Dykeman has many fond memories of life on the road with Flea. He recalled that the van smelled like “pickles, rot, roadies, oil, dirty socks [and] flatulence.” He remembers being awoken by “blasting bagpipes played by a member of Beef Curtains” after a late night in Omaha, a wake-up call that Flea slept through.

Though the band eventually broke up, the members remained good friends. Flea and Dykeman both returned to the Riverbend region. Flea took up running and enjoyed training with his wife, Lisa, and their dogs. He volunteered with the Alton chapter of the Sierra Club and the Pere Marquette Park Cabin Restoration Project. He played bass for the rest of his life.

The rock community is mourning Flea, but his legacy will live on in judge nothing’s music and his loved ones’ memories.

“He was the sweetest and most gentle person I have ever met. He always lived simply and found joy in the smallest things,” Dykeman said. “I will miss you terribly, Flea.”

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until time of memorial service at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton.

