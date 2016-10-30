As the Cleveland Indians and Chicago Cubs battle to win the World Series this year, the St. Louis Cardinals have spent the season celebrating their victory ten years ago to become the 2006 World Champions.

With various players stopping by Busch Stadium this year to participate in the anniversary, so to have many of them spent time sharing their memories of that season on St. Louis Baseball Weekly.

Reflecting not just on winning the World Series in 2006, several of the St. Louis Cardinals also reflect back on overcoming the disappointing finish to the season before–and how those struggles helped make them stronger.

Here’s a small collection of some of the stories from the likes of David Eckstein, Albert Pujols, Scott Spiezio, and more… http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/02/16-10-29-Seg-3-2006-Flashback.mp3

Article continues after sponsor message

More from the 2006 Cardinals…

Gary Bennett

Anthony Reyes

Jeff Suppan

Adam Wainwright

photo credit: Bill Greenblatt/UPI