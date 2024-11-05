ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County police responded early Tuesday to a flash flood incident at Bayless Avenue and Interstate 55 in St. Louis County, where a submerged SUV led to the discovery of a deceased adult female inside the vehicle.

At approximately 6 a.m. on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, officers from the South County Precinct were dispatched following reports of significant flooding in the area. Due to adverse weather conditions, Bayless Avenue was closed for several hours as first responders worked to manage the situation.

As floodwaters began to recede, a business owner notified police about the submerged SUV. Personnel from the Lemay Fire Protection District accessed the vehicle and discovered the body of the woman.

Preliminary investigations indicate that she had driven her car into the water earlier that morning, during the peak of the flash flood. The cause of death remains unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are expected to release more information as it becomes available. The St. Louis County Police Department encourages anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them at 636-529-8210.

