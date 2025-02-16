WOOD RIVER— The Wood River Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire that spread to a house on Bonita Street on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 300 block of Bonita Street in Wood River after reports of a vehicle ablaze, which had ignited the side of the residence.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames, with the fire having spread to the adjacent house.

In response to the escalating situation, Wood River requested a box alarm, bringing additional support from the Roxana, East Alton, and Rosewood Heights fire departments.

Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the flames and prevent further damage.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

