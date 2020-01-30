JERSEYVILLE – Jersey Community Hospital (JCH) was awarded a Five-Star rating by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), as announced by Medicare.gov on Hospital Compare.

The ratings, published by CMS are designed to help consumers compare hospitals, by evaluating safety, quality and patient experiences at more than 4,500 hospitals nationwide.

The overall hospital rating shows how well each hospital performed, on average, compared to other hospitals in the U.S. with the most common overall hospital rating of 3. The more stars, the better a hospital performed on the available quality measures.

The CMS ratings are publicly available on the Hospital Compare website; allowing for direct comparison of consumer selected hospitals in the area. The hospital rating system, publicly launched in 2016 by CMS, assigns hospitals one to five stars. The overall summary rating is based on a cumulative score from 57 measures across seven different areas, including mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience using the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) survey, effectiveness and timeliness of care, and efficient use of medical imaging.

JCH performed above the national average in the category of patient experiences (measuring items such as physician and nursing communication, pain management, cleanliness of hospitals and more).

“It is truly an honor to receive a Five-Star Hospital rating.” said Jon Wade, CEO of Jersey Community Hospital. “JCH strives to provide the best care to our community every day and has assembled the one of the best teams in Community Healthcare. It is because of their hard work and dedication that we received this award.

For additional information, visit www.jch.org or contact: Beth Steckel, Public Relations JCH HealthCare – (618) 498-8487

About Jersey Community Hospital Jersey Community Hospital is part of JCH HealthCare, an independent healthcare organization that has been serving the region of Jersey, Greene, Calhoun, and northern Madison counties since 1954. With a focus on health and wellness, JCH is a general acute care hospital, a multi-specialty medical group with over 30 providers, and 25,000 of wellness center serving the primary healthcare needs of people and communities throughout the region. JCH HealthCare is headquartered in Jerseyville, IL.

