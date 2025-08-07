GRAFTON - Destination Totem Poles are found all over the world and are meant to portray destinations that visitors may have come from when visiting a town. Each sign’s mounting direction is correct by compass; distance from Grafton is given in nautical miles. The pole has been a fixture on Grafton’s riverfront for many years and has recently been refurbished, with new signs added. Grafton resident Tom Lenkman made the signs and Emily Gilmore, Cheryl Pfeiffer, Jennifer Beuhuer and Lou Lenkman designed and painted them. Many citizens donated paint to help defray costs.

Lou said, “We originally did a Facebook poll and asked locals to name a place that they may have visited. This year we added 5 new signs. Each sign represents a place accessible by boat from Grafton; actually, that’s anywhere in the world. The top sign is for the veterans—Omaha Beach, Normandy, France—WWII, and the bottom sign is for Grafton; 'Start your journey here.’ The others are places that people have visited or would like to explore, launching from Grafton. It’s our gift to Grafton so visitors can remember their trip to this “Real American River Town,” when they go about their lives.”

“Thank you to all who worked so diligently to complete this project for Grafton—for those with roots and those who wander. You’ll find our Destination Totem Pole near the Lighthouse, welcoming all from near and far,” said Mayor Morrow.