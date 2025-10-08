ST. LOUIS — Five men were shot Wednesday evening, Oct. 8, 2025, during a balloon release held to honor a victim of violence in north St. Louis City, leaving one dead and others injured, police said.

The shooting occurred around 7 p.m. in the 5900 block of Wells, according to St. Louis police. All five victims were men between the ages of 19 and their early 30s. One man died at the scene, while another remains in critical, unstable condition at a local hospital. The three other victims are reported to be in stable condition.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances that led to the gunfire during the balloon release, which community members organized to remember a victim of violence.

Police have not released any information regarding suspects or motives at this time.

