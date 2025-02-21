CHAMPAIGN – Five area wrestlers are set to compete in the state finals on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, in Champaign, showcasing their skills on a significant stage.

Among them, Roxana's Lyndon Thies will compete in the 165-pound weight class after a decisive 24-7 technical fall victory over Arkail Griffin of Chicago Hope in the semifinals. Thies is scheduled to face Bowden Delaney of Tremont in the championship match.

"This feels great and I've been wanting it for a long time since I was four," Thies said. "We haven't had a finalist in a few years, and we haven't had a champion for even longer."

In the 215-pound class, EAWR's Drake Champlin also advanced to the finals after defeating John Keigher with an 8-1 decision. Champlin will take on Jeremiah Luke in his championship bout.

"I've been taking it one match at a time up here. I can't think of one match ahead," Champlin said. "I came in thinking I needed to focus on double underhooks and I did."

Article continues after sponsor message

In the 2A category, Civic Memorial's Bradley Ruckman earned a spot in the championship match at 132 pounds by narrowly defeating Tommy Banas with a 4-3 decision. Ruckman is set to face Deven Casey.

"I wrestled smart, and I felt like I was more offensive than normal, and that was my goal," Ruckman said.

Tyson Rakers of Highland also advanced in the 157-pound class, securing a major decision over Frank Miceli of Brother Rice. Rakers will compete against Wyatt Medlin in the finals.

East St. Louis's Pierre Walton made headlines as the first finalist for East St. Louis in 11 years, overcoming previously undefeated wrestler Zachary Montez with a close 6-5 decision. Walton will face Santino Tenuta in his championship match.

While Brandon Green Jr. of Roxana and Knox Verbais of Civic Memorial did not advance to the finals, both remain in contention, as they will compete in the third-round wrestlebacks on Sunday.

Green lost to Dean Wainwright by an 8-4 decision, while Verbais was defeated by Justus Heeg via a technical fall, 19-4.

More like this: