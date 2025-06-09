Our Daily Show Interview! Five Iron Golf Now Open in Clayton! we shift gears and head to downtown Clayton to learn all about Five Iron Golf—the nation

CLAYTON, MO. - Five Iron Golf is officially open in Clayton, and owner Carlton Blood can’t wait to welcome everyone from the novice to the “golf junkie.”

“We’re so excited to be open for the community of St. Louis as a whole,” Blood said. “Now that we’re open, please come across the river and come see us.”

Located at 8015 Forsyth Boulevard in Clayton, Five Iron Golf has several golf simulators and games for people to enjoy. They open at 6 a.m. and encourage members to come out and practice in the early morning. Later in the day until midnight, they usually welcome casual golfers, groups of friends and parties to enjoy the simulators, the food and beverage menu, and happy hour.

Blood explained that the Five Iron team has been searching for a new location in the St. Louis region for 18 months. They finally decided on their Clayton location, an 8,300-square-foot space with ten simulator bays. Within the next three years, the Five Iron brand plans to open an additional 130 locations around the world.

Blood said there are two main “entities” to whom Five Iron appeals. Members often come in earlier in the day to practice. They can play AI-generated courses, watch videos of their swings, and analyze data with the goal of improving their play.

Around lunchtime into happy hour, the focus switches to socialization and fun. Blood said they have a “really, really extensive” food menu and a great cocktail list with beer, wine, mixed spirits and more. The simulators offer a variety of games and putt putt options for more casual players.

“Come in and have some lunch, maybe have some bites for happy hour, but then you can get into the social aspect of it,” Blood said. “The lights turn down a little bit, music goes up, and then you see a little bit larger groups come in. They want to have some drinks and enjoy.”

The simulators offer over 200 courses, and the bay areas can support up to six players at a time. Blood believes the experience is perfect for people who want to have a fun night out, and just as great for those who are serious about perfecting their golf game. The business also hosts events.

Whether you want to play for an hour with some friends or you’re interested in a membership to practice all the time, Blood emphasized that they worked hard to keep their prices affordable. He wants to see people come in and enjoy the experience.

“We want to build a membership base,” he said. “We want to build a clientele. We want to be there for people that want to use the space. We want it to be accessible to people.”

For more information about Five Iron Golf and their Clayton location, visit their official webpage or Facebook page.

