MADISON COUNTY — Five people were injured early Monday morning, June 30, 2025, in a house explosion on the 3300 block of Fairmont Avenue in unincorporated Madison County, authorities said.

The State Park Fire Department responded shortly after 1:15 a.m. Monday, to the scene in unincorporated Madison County. The blast had already leveled the home by the time the fire department arrived.

Five individuals, ranging from teenagers to adults, were transported to a nearby hospital with severe but non-life-threatening injuries, including burns.

First responders confirmed an explosion upon arrival.

The blast also ignited fires in two vehicles parked in the driveway.

The home next to the damaged home was not seriously harmed.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation, and it is unclear where the explosion originated within the home.

