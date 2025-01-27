ALTON — St. Mary’s Catholic School in Alton held its inaugural Appreciation Dinner this past week, honoring five educators for their long-standing commitment to Catholic education. The event brought together parish and school families to celebrate the contributions of these women, who have dedicated between 25 and 36 years to teaching.

The dinner, which took place at St. Mary’s Catholic School, recognized the recipients of the Catholic Educator Lifetime Achievement Awards: Karen Crites and Julia Godfrey, both with 35 years of service; Beth Hogg and Kelly Jacobs, each with 30 years; and Sue Brown, who is set to retire after 25 years of teaching.

St. Mary's Catholic School Principal Mary Rivera highlighted the significance of the evening, noting that most of the honorees have spent their entire careers at the school.

“What a testament to their faith to do so,” Rivera said in an email.

Rivera emphasized the important role these educators play in fostering a strong school culture, and said: “The amazing culture of St. Mary’s Catholic School is built by these women and so many others who choose a life in Catholic education for the sake of our students and families.”

The event underscored the dedication of the educators to their students, families, and the broader community. Rivera added that the awards celebrated the sacrifices made by the honorees and others who serve at St. Mary’s, which continues to be a pillar for Catholic education in the area.

As St. Mary’s Catholic School looks to the future, the contributions of these five women serve as a reminder of the importance of commitment and service in the field of education.

