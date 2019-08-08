GODFREY - The Five A’s Humane Society in Godfrey is looking for volunteers.

Volunteers are the backbone of the Five A’s organization and the hours make such a difference for the adoptable animals. Five A’s is a non-profit, no-kill shelter at 4530 N. Alby in Godfrey.

Five A’s Executive Director Rick Jun said there is always a need for volunteers within the organization.

“Right now, the gentleman that has always done the grass is having some tests done and we need someone to operate the riding lawn mowers,” he said. “We always need help in the shelter and the thrift shop at 2800 State St.”

Jun said the volunteer efforts range from a wide variety of duties from waiting on customers with animals, grooming and caring for the animals and socializing with them.

The animals all go on daily walks, another need, Jun added.

For more information, contact (618) 466-3702 or visit the location at 4530 N. Alby in Godfrey.

Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

