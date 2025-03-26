Alton City Council Meeting

ALTON – A free new outdoor workout center is officially coming to the Alton riverfront.

Alton City Council members on Wednesday unanimously approved an intergovernmental agreement between the city and Alton Township. Under the agreement, the township will provide $100,000 for the construction of a Fitness Court, as previously reported on Riverbender.com.

What Is A Fitness Court?

Developed by the National Fitness Campaign (NFC), a Fitness Court is basically an outdoor gym which is free and open for the public to use.

Seven different “movement zones” feature equipment focused on certain workouts and muscle groups, such as pull-up bars for upper body workouts, platforms for squats and lunges, and more. The NFC claims each court is “designed to provide a full body workout in only seven minutes.”

The City of Jerseyville opened its own Fitness Court in 2022 during the first phase of its Lions Club/Wittman Park improvement plan. Shown above is the Jerseyville Fitness Court; while the color scheme and graphics may vary for the Alton version, the court’s overall design will remain the same as all Fitness Courts.

Where Will It Be Located?

Though a few other parks around Alton were considered, the Fitness Court will be built in Riverfront Park.

At Wednesday’s City Council meeting, Alton Parks and Recreation Director Lyndsey Younger said that for many, Riverfront Park is already a fitness destination. The existing athletic activity in the area combined with the scenery of the Mississippi River made the park an ideal location for the region’s newest Fitness Court.

“I’m trying to bring world-class fitness to the Alton community,” Younger said. “We do not have any outdoor fitness equipment at any of our parks, so this would be a great amenity for the City of Alton.”

Given the proposed riverfront location, Alderwoman Betsy Allen asked about flooding. Younger said Fitness Courts are designed to withstand all outdoor elements, adding that one in Florida even withstood a hurricane. If only one or a few pieces of equipment are ruined in the event of a flood, she said those parts can be replaced independently without having to replace the entire Fitness Court.

If all goes according to plan, Younger said the outdoor facility could open as soon as soon as this September.

How Much Will It Cost Alton?

While the total cost of the Fitness Court is estimated at $205,000, funding from multiple sources and some in-house concrete work will minimize, if not eliminate, the cost to the city.

In addition to the $100,000 Alton is set to receive from Alton Township, the city also received a $60,000 grant from the National Fitness Campaign for the court’s construction.

One major cost-saving measure concerns the concrete slab the Fitness Court is built on. Rather than hiring an outside company, Younger said the city’s Parks and Public Works Department would complete the slab “in-house,” saving an estimated $45,000.

Younger said she has also applied for Madison County Park Enhancement Program (PEP) grants to cover the remaining costs, including materials for the concrete slab. While she has yet to receive a response, she expects one in mid-to-late April. If her application is approved for the full amount, the city will effectively get the Fitness Court cost-free.

A full recording of the March 26, 2025 Alton City Council meeting is available at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

