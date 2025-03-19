This weekend offers an exciting array of events that cater to diverse interests, from engaging community fundraisers and delicious fish fries to lively music performances and creative workshops, ensuring there's something for everyone to enjoy. For a complete listing of all events happening in the area, be sure to visit https://www.riverbender.com/events/.

Featured

Join Fish Haven at Alton VFW Post 1308 for a Fish Fry Every Friday in Lent. Come hungry, bring your crew, and enjoy great food, cold drinks, and live music! Dinner includes Fish (Buffalo, Catfish Filet, Catfish Nuggets, or Cod), Hushpuppies, 2 Sides, and Bread for $15. Available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Godfrey Knights of Columbus Friday Fish Frys will be held Every Friday, March 7 through April 11, 2025, from 4-7 p.m. at the McNicholas Club on Stamper Lane. Buffalo, whitefish, whole catfish, shrimp, and baked fish and cheese pizza will be served. Buffalo and whitefish are All You Can Eat. Sides will include fries, onion rings, coleslaw, green beans, potato salad, and spaghetti. Tea or coffee are available. $14 for adults, $7 for children (6-12 years old), and under 6 are free. Anyone with questions can call Stephen Mikoff at the McNicholas Club at (618) 466-9889. Help is needed (and will be greatly appreciated) from any KC members and any parishioners, male or female. See you there!

The Owlz Band will perform at Alton VFW Post 1308 from 7 to 11 p.m. on Friday, March 21. Open to the public.

STRIKE! Mothers and Sons are invited to join the Godfrey and Alton Parks and Recreation Departments in a Mother Son Bowling Night held at Bowl Haven Lanes, located at 3003 Washington Avenue in Alton. Session A will run from 12:30 to 3 pm, with doors opening at 12 pm. Session B will run from 3:30 to 6 pm, with doors opening at 3 pm. This event is open to boys ages 3-12 along with an adult female figure (mother, sisters, grandmas, aunts). The cost is $45 per couple and $15 per additional son. Online registration costs an additional $1.00. The evening will include: Pizza, Salad, & Soda, Two Games of Bowling, Shoe Rental and Bowling Ball, and Memories & FUN. When registration begins, we will take registrations and payment until we hit our max limit, so don’t hesitate to register. You can register at the Alton or Godfrey Parks and Recreation Offices or online here.

Events on Mar. 21, 2025

The Nature Institute invites you to participate in the Spring Honeysuckle Sweep on March 21, 2025, where volunteers will work together to remove invasive honeysuckle species in the Mississippi Sanctuary.

Join the fun at the Museum of Illusions Spring Break in St. Louis on March 21, 2025, as it goes retro, inviting visitors to relive the 90s and 2000s with mind-bending illusions and nostalgic props.

Enjoy a delicious meal at the Fish Fry Fridays – Dine In or Carry Out event at the Edwardsville American Legion on March 21, 2025, featuring a full menu of seafood favorites.

Don't miss the Lent Special Fish Fry Fridays at Senior Services Plus, running from March 7 to April 11, where you can indulge in a fried fish platter every Friday from 11 am to 1 pm.

Support a good cause by dining at World Down Syndrome Day Fundraiser at Sneaky’s on March 21, 2025, where 10% of the proceeds will benefit Supporting Community Independence.

For the little ones, the Homeschool Open Gymnastics session at the Wood River Rec Center on March 21, 2025, offers an hour of fun gymnastics play for children aged 5 to 10.

Join fellow teens for an hour of crafts and games at YA Fridays taking place in the Performance Room at Alton Square Mall at 4:00 p.m. on March 21, 2025.

Experience a delightful FISH FRY at Evangelical Church, which is part of a six-week Lenten series, on March 21, 2025, featuring a variety of fish options and sides.

Enjoy live music at Brian Krumm & Al Holliday Live at Stagger Inn on March 21, 2025, and celebrate with a special performance that kicks off Krumm’s birthday weekend.

Don't miss the debut performance of Come Closer LIVE at 1818 Chophouse on March 21, 2025, where you can enjoy great food and live music.

Gather your family for Family Movie Night- All Ages at the First Baptist Church of Edwardsville on March 21, 2025, for a fun evening with snacks and drinks provided.

Join the Doormat Workshop at The Ruby Wren Eclectic Boutique on March 21, 2025, where you can create and customize your very own doormat.

Head over to the Winter Reading Retreat at Hayner Library at Alton Square Mall on March 21, 2025, to enjoy a cozy reading experience with hot cocoa and snacks.

Get creative at the Pallet Bunny & Egg DIY Class at Black Crow Designs on March 21, 2025, where you can make your own spring-themed decorations.

Showcase your talent at Open Mic Night hosted by Maeva's Coffee on March 21, 2025, welcoming performers of all kinds to take the stage.

Enjoy a lively evening of music with NGK Band LIVE at DJ’s on March 21, 2025, for a night filled with great vibes and entertainment.

Catch Borderline live at Fast Eddie's Bon Air on March 21, 2025, for an unforgettable night of music and fun.

Celebrate Betsy's birthday with the Snowbird Street Band Live at Samm’s Last Chance Saloon on March 21, 2025, for a night filled with her favorite tunes and great atmosphere.

Join the fun at the Soulshine Groove Live at Edwardsville Moose Lodge on March 21, 2025, where you can enjoy dinner, drinks, and dancing to music from the last five decades.

Events on Mar. 22, 2025

The 2025 Always Late TV Movie Awards will be held at Lewis and Clark in Godfrey on March 22, 2025, featuring exclusive screenings, improv comedy, and a prestigious awards presentation.

Join St. Ambrose Parish for their St. Ambrose Parish Weekly Bible Studies on March 22, 2025, with sessions for men at 8:00 AM and women at 9:30 AM, where attendees can connect with others in faith and share meaningful discussions.

Don't miss the Alton Spring Fair on March 22, 2025, at Alton Middle School, featuring over 100 unique booths with crafts, homemade treats, and gifts for every occasion.

Experience history at the Rendezvous at Camp Dubois in Wood River on March 22, 2025, a living history event showcasing demonstrations, vendors, and historical activities.

Celebrate the community at the SoCal Soul One-Year Anniversary Celebration in Edwardsville on March 22, 2025, with giveaways, discounts, and fun plant-themed activities.

Support the Alton Bands by attending the Alton Bands Mattress Fundraiser at Alton High School on March 22, 2025, where you can find huge savings on top-brand mattresses.

Bring your kids to Yoga Time for Kids at the Performance Room at Alton Square Mall on March 22, 2025, for a fun session focusing on relaxation and yoga poses.

Article continues after sponsor message

Join the celebration at the Orval Day Celebration at Sneaky’s Bar & Burger Joint in Edwardsville on March 22, 2025, featuring an Orval guided tasting and Belgian-inspired food specials.

Enjoy live music at the Ptuck Live at Grafton Pub on March 22, 2025, where guests can unwind with great drinks and lively tunes right on the riverfront.

Attend the Kids Yoga Class at River Bend Yoga on March 22, 2025, designed for children ages 5-13 to promote physical and mental well-being through fun activities.

Experience live music at Live Music Soulshine Groove Band at Grafton Winery & Brewhaus on March 22, 2025, as you enjoy award-winning wines and a beautiful riverfront atmosphere.

Join the Craft & Chill Self-Care Event at YWCA in Alton on March 22, 2025, where you can socialize, enjoy light refreshments, and unleash your creativity.

Enjoy a night of live music with Soulshine Groove Live at Grafton Winery & Brewhaus on March 22, 2025, featuring a high-energy performance in a relaxing atmosphere.

Join us for the Paint and Sip at Mel's Riverdock on March 22, 2025, an event for all ages that combines creativity with a delightful dining experience.

Support Marquette Catholic at the Marquette Blue and White Gala Auction on March 22, 2025, where proceeds will benefit scholarships and operational expenses.

Join the excitement at Circa Sports Illinois Watch Party with 101 ESPN St. Louis at Mac's Downtown in Alton on March 22, 2025, featuring live basketball action and prize giveaways.

Participate in the IBSC 2nd Annual Trivia Night at Knights of Columbus Council 7804 in Godfrey on March 22, 2025, for a fun-filled evening supporting local causes.

Support the Edwardsville High School Band at the Edwardsville High School Band Music Trivia Night on March 22, 2025, and enjoy an entertaining night of music trivia.

Join the festivities at the Fry Project Live at American Legion Post 199 on March 22, 2025, for an evening filled with great entertainment and lively music.

Enjoy a night of live music with Fleetwood and Family at Chico’s Bar & Grill in Wood River on March 22, 2025, for a fun-filled night of entertainment.

Catch The Fry Project performing live again at the Edwardsville American Legion on March 22, 2025, with a mix of rock classics and blues.

Don't miss Doppleganger LIVE at Bakers & Hale on March 22, 2025, for a high-energy night of rock music and great food.

Enjoy an evening of live rock music with Porch Cafe LIVE at Roper’s Regal Beagle on March 22, 2025, for an energetic atmosphere filled with great tunes.

Join us for an intimate acoustic performance by Levi & McAtee LIVE on the Patio at Bakers & Hale on March 22, 2025, and enjoy soulful melodies and delicious food.

Get ready for a high-energy night of entertainment at Jimmy Strickland & Whiskey River Live at Wiggler’s Bar and Grill on March 22, 2025.

Experience a unique multi-artist tribute at The Bad Habit Show Live at The Pump House Bar & Grill on March 22, 2025, featuring the music of iconic artists from Lady Gaga to Michael Jackson.

Events on Mar. 23, 2025

Come and enjoy all you can eat pancakes, biscuits & gravy, and sausage at the Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast on March 23, 2025, at the Glen Carbon American Legion Post 435.

Immanuel United Church of Christ invites you to enjoy a Carry Out Only meal at the Immanuel United Church of Christ Chicken Dinner, served between 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on March 23, 2025.

Join River Bend Yoga for a fun and engaging Kids Aerial Yoga class designed for children ages 7-12 on March 23, 2025.

Celebrate with the community at the Buzz’d Beer Festival at The Old Bakery Beer Company in Alton on March 23, 2025, featuring local breweries and live music.

Edwardsville Unity will host a family-friendly virtues class for all ages at the Edwardsville Unity Virtues Class on March 23, 2025, focusing on cultivating positive values.

Enjoy live performances as the Tragg Band takes the stage at Grafton Winery & Brewhaus on March 23, 2025.

Don't miss the chance to hear the nostalgia of the past live with the Diz Strohman Big Band at On the Hill American Legion on March 23, 2025.

Rogers & Nienhaus will be performing live on the patio at Bakers & Hale on March 23, 2025, promising an afternoon of exceptional music.

Join Bishop Thomas John Paprocki for a prayer walk during the 40 Days for Life - Rosary Walk at Hope Clinic for Women on March 23, 2025.

Experience a deeply relaxing session of self-care at Restorative Yoga & Reiki Healing at River Bend Yoga on March 23, 2025.

Enjoy live music and great vibes with Nathan Sickmeier at Fast Eddie's Bon Air on March 23, 2025.

Don't miss out on sharing your exciting events with the community; we invite you to sign in and submit your events for free today!CJ Nasello also contributed to this story.

More like this: