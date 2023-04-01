EDWARDSVILLE - “SIUE gives me a voice and encourages me to pursue my interests and aspirations,” shared Joyce Tawdros, first-year business marketing student at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

Tawdros’ passion for entrepreneurship and her appreciation for the women who came before her drives her to succeed.

Throughout the month of March, SIUE has celebrated Women’s History Month. Tawdros has had many influential women figures in her life and celebrates their achievements and reflects on their struggles, which has helped her get to where she is today.

“Women’s History Month is a recognition to all the amazing women who have shown courage, dedication, ambition and determination to inspire women everywhere," said Tawdros. “With the challenges women have been faced with for so long, it’s a chance to not just acknowledge the obstacles we’ve overcome, but the obstacles we’ve yet to overcome.”

Tawdros herself is an inspiration. Moving to Illinois seven years ago from Egypt, Tawdros adjusted to life in the United States and became a citizen last fall. In her junior year of high school, she started her business, JT Creative, a website design company.

Even though she has not finished her first year yet at SIUE, Tawdros has made a great impact through her involvement at the University. She is part of the honors program, a Community-Oriented Digital Engagement Scholar (CODES) and continues to pursue her future entrepreneurial ideas with the business knowledge she is gaining in the SIUE School of Business.

“I want to empower other women to reach their goals and potential,” she said. “I hope to inspire women as a Christian, mentor, leader, listener and businesswoman.”

Joyce Tawdros, first-year business marketing student at SIUE.

Video: First-Year Student Shares Her Story of Empowerment and Entrepreneurial Passion.

