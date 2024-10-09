First-Ever Craft Beverage Festival Comes to Alton
ALTON - Get your tickets now for the first-ever Great Rivers & Routes Craft Beverage Festival celebrating local craft beverage producers on Saturday, Nov. 2 from Noon to 4 p.m. at Old Bakery Beer Co, 400 Landmarks Blvd., Alton.
A limited number of tickets are available for the festival which features signature pours from craft beer, wine and spirits producers based in southwest Illinois. Tickets are $25 and include a commemorative glass, drinks paired with food from local restaurants. There are $10 tickets available for designated drivers which includes a glass, non-alcoholic drinks and food. Purchase tickets online at: https://www.riversandroutes.com/things-to-do/buy-tickets/
“We have a wide range of craft beverage producers in the Great Rivers & Routes region who put a lot of time, energy and talent into their signature pours,” Cory Jobe, President/CEO of the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau says. “They deserve a festival dedicated to showcasing their craftsmanship and this event puts a spotlight on the best craft beverages the region has to offer.”
Craft beverage connoisseurs can enjoy drinks from local craft producers including wineries Wild Pickins Winery and Grafton Winery & Brewhaus; craft beer brewers Old Bakery Beer Co., Schlafly Highland Square, Old Herald Brewery & Distillery, and Red Rooster Brew Werks; spirits producers including Bluestem Vodka Distillery and Old Herald Brewery & Distillery; and craft beverage producers Moon Drops +Wellness, Eckert’s, Earth Candy and Flourish Farms. Food will be provided by Blackbird Bakery & Café, The Mother Road Fudge Shop, Old Bakery Beer Co., Foxes Boxes and more.
Throughout the event, Andre Dahle will provide live music.
For more information about the event, please visit: https://www.riversandroutes.com/events/craft-beverage-festival/
