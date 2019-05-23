COLLINSVILLE - Kick off the Memorial Day holiday with Collinsville’s first-ever Memorial Day Fireworks Celebration from 4 to 9 p.m. Sunday, May 26, at Collinsville Aqua Park, 10 Gateway Drive in Collinsville. The event features a family-friendly activities including a strolling magician, balloon twisting, face painting, bounce house; food vendors, live music entertainment and a fireworks display at 8:30 p.m.. The event is sponsored by the City of Collinsville and Ameren. Free admission.

Collinsville Aqua Park will be open until 6 p.m. but the Memorial Day Fireworks Celebration activities will take place in the open park behind the water park between Eastport Drive and Gateway Drive. Eastport Plaza immediately behind the water park will be closed to through traffic for the event. A portion of Gateway Drive west of the water park will be closed.

PARKING: Available at the Collinsville Aqua Park and Gateway Convention Center.

DETAILS:

Food Trucks & Food Vendors:

Bandanas

Tikiz Shaved Ice

Freddy’s Food Truck

Collinsville Shrine

Washington Kettle Corn

Doughboy’s Pizza

St.LouisanaQ

Sia’s Italian Ice

Collinsville Lions Club

Colton’s Steakhouse

Old Herald Brewery

Who Dat’s Southern Food

Live Music:

4 p.m.: Music by Lady Luck

5:30 p.m.: Music by Liz Bentley

7 p.m.: Music by Glendale Riders

Children’s Activities:

Face painters

Tattoo artist

Petting Zoo

Dunk Tank

Bounce Houses

Inflatable Slides

EuroBungy

Inflatable Obstacle Course

6:30 p.m.: Watermelon eating contest on Children’s Stage

For more information, please contact the City of Collinsville Parks and Recreation Department at: 618-346-7529.

