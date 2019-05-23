First-Ever Collinsville Fireworks Celebration Kicks Off Memorial Day Weekend Festivities
COLLINSVILLE - Kick off the Memorial Day holiday with Collinsville’s first-ever Memorial Day Fireworks Celebration from 4 to 9 p.m. Sunday, May 26, at Collinsville Aqua Park, 10 Gateway Drive in Collinsville. The event features a family-friendly activities including a strolling magician, balloon twisting, face painting, bounce house; food vendors, live music entertainment and a fireworks display at 8:30 p.m.. The event is sponsored by the City of Collinsville and Ameren. Free admission.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Collinsville Aqua Park will be open until 6 p.m. but the Memorial Day Fireworks Celebration activities will take place in the open park behind the water park between Eastport Drive and Gateway Drive. Eastport Plaza immediately behind the water park will be closed to through traffic for the event. A portion of Gateway Drive west of the water park will be closed.
PARKING: Available at the Collinsville Aqua Park and Gateway Convention Center.
DETAILS:
Food Trucks & Food Vendors:
Bandanas
Tikiz Shaved Ice
Freddy’s Food Truck
Collinsville Shrine
Washington Kettle Corn
Doughboy’s Pizza
St.LouisanaQ
Sia’s Italian Ice
Collinsville Lions Club
Colton’s Steakhouse
Old Herald Brewery
Who Dat’s Southern Food
Live Music:
4 p.m.: Music by Lady Luck
5:30 p.m.: Music by Liz Bentley
7 p.m.: Music by Glendale Riders
Children’s Activities:
Face painters
Tattoo artist
Petting Zoo
Dunk Tank
Bounce Houses
Inflatable Slides
EuroBungy
Inflatable Obstacle Course
6:30 p.m.: Watermelon eating contest on Children’s Stage
For more information, please contact the City of Collinsville Parks and Recreation Department at: 618-346-7529.
More like this: