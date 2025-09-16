GLEN CARBON — The Village of Glen Carbon will host its first-ever “Chalk This Way” Chalk Walk on Saturday, Sept. 20, transforming the sidewalks of Schon Park into a vibrant outdoor art gallery. The free, family-friendly event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and features chalk art created by local artists of all ages, alongside live DJ music, food trucks, craft vendors, and a bounce house.Organized in partnership with Edwardsville District 7 Schools, the event invites community memb...