BETHALTO -A former Bethalto resident, Gabriel P. Calixto, 25, is facing three counts of first-degree murder and aggravated domestic battery with a bond of $3 million in an arrest warrant that has been issued by Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright.

Springfield Police, the U.S. Marshals Service and other agencies are searching for Calixto.

Sangamon County Dispatch said they received a phone call from a Bethalto woman at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday that her brother might have injured his girlfriend who resided in Springfield.

Springfield Police immediately responded to the 1000 block of South 8th St. to check on the girl and found a 24-year-old woman deceased with multiple stab wounds at the residence.

The Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said the woman appeared to have sharp force injuries and recommended the death be investigated as a homicide.

