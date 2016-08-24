EDWARDSVILLE – The new First to the Finish corporate office building construction continues to progress, with significant roof work now underway.

Materials for the roof were being lifted in on Tuesday, while other work continues throughout the facility.

Article continues after sponsor message

Planet Fitness is located on Edwardsville Crossing Drive and Center Grove Road. First to the Finish has a store in across town at 6698 Center Grove Road. The corporate headquarters are presently located in Carlinville.

Construction officials have said the project is supposed to be completed by roughly November.