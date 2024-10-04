COLLINSVILLE — The City of Collinsville hosted its monthly "First Thursday" event on October 3, 2024, attracting residents and visitors to participate in a celebration of local businesses. The event took place along Main Street, particularly in the 300 and 400 blocks, where several Uptown establishments showcased their offerings.

Among the participating businesses were Miles Market on Main, which featured a variety of unique fall items, and Lou Belle and Bing, owned by Afton, who is also the organizer of the "First Thursday" events. Waterman's Floral, a recent addition to the area, opened its location across from the Collinsville Memorial Library Center, adding to the vibrant atmosphere of the event. The evening concluded with a visit to Bert's Chuckwagon, a long-standing local favorite.

The "First Thursday" initiative encourages community engagement by allowing participating businesses to remain open for extended hours or during their regular schedules. They offer a range of food and drink specials, sales, entertainment, and giveaways, creating an inviting environment for attendees.

The next "First Thursday" is scheduled for November 7, 2024, providing another opportunity for residents to explore and support their local businesses.

