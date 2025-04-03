ST. LOUIS – Crime continues its historic decline in the City of St. Louis, with the first three months of 2025 seeing the lowest number of homicides since 2005, 20 years ago. As of March 31, 2025, homicides are down 45%, robberies are down 20%, burglaries are down 33%, and auto thefts are down 39%, year-to-date. Shooting incidents and shooting victims are both down 39%, as well.

“Residents, visitors, and businesses in St. Louis deserve to live in a safe city, and we continue to make our city safer each and every day,” said Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. “This is an all-hands-on-deck effort, and these positive numbers wouldn’t be possible without the brave men and women of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, our community partners, and the residents who work with us to prevent crime and hold bad actors accountable.”

"We have seen positive progress in the first three months of 2025, but there is plenty more work to do," said St. Louis Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Tracy. "As we enter the next quarter, we will remain steadfast on the mission to protect and serve, while working with our community and Crime Control Strategies to strategically deploy our patrol resources.”

In July 2022, Mayor Jones created the Office of Violence Prevention, which designs and coordinates violence intervention programs, working with dozens of community organizations such as Show Me Peace (de-escalation and life coaching), the Diamond Diva Empowerment Foundation (supporting survivors of domestic violence), and Living in Victory (housing for people recovering from substance abuse). The overall goal of the Office of Violence Prevention is to stop violence before it happens by helping people get onto and stay on a non-violent path where they can thrive.

In the past two years, Mayor Jones has raised salaries for police officers twice; in 2023, officers received historic raises ranging from 8% to 13%, and earlier this year, Mayor Jones signed another round of raises of up to 7%.

Crime statistics for the City of St. Louis are accessible to the public and can be found on SLMPD’s website at www.slmpd.org/stats, while a map of where crimes are recorded can be found at www.slmpd.org/mapping.

