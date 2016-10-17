EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville High School hosted the first Swim for Hope Invitational with significant entries and it was also successful in raising funds for the charity Allison’s Hope.

Edwardsville finished with 335 points to capture first in the team standings and Springfield had 299 points with some outstanding performances.

First-place winners for Edwardsville were Bailey Grinter in the 50-yard free, Hannah Benson in the 100 butterfly, Taylor Seilheimer in diving and the 200 and 800 freestyle relay teams were also first.

Grinter’s time in the 50 free was 24.17. Benson was first in the 100 fly in 1:06.26. Bushell, Grinter, Emily Webb and Victoria Brady were members of the first place team in the 200 free relay (1:43.65). Hope Roderick, Grinter, Bushell and Brady were on the 800 relay team that took first (8:31.40).

Second-place finishers for the Tigers were: Callista Poiter in the 100 breast; Webb in the 200 back, Brady in the 100 and 1,000 free and Grinter in the 500 free.

Edwardsville high school swim coach Christian Rhoten said Saturday was a fantastic day for high school swimming in Southern Illinois.

“We had nine teams teams in attendance at our first ever Swim for HOPE invite in partnership with Allison's Friends of Hope,” he said.“ We saw some very competitive swimming from all teams involved and were able to try out some new events that high schooler's don't usually get to do. Everyone enjoyed the event and we were able to raise funds for cancer research in the process.”

Rhoten said this about standouts for EHS:

“Taylor Seilheimer won diving against the best our sectional has to offer. Bailey Grinter won the 50 free with a time of 24.17. The 200 freestyle relay was able to come away with a win. Hannah Benson had a very nice 100 fly at 1:06.26 for a season best time and an event win. Finally, the 800 free relay won with a time of 8:31.40 sealing the deal for a team victory.”

