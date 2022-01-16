SEE PHOTO GALLERY:

ALTON - Snow fell anywhere from a few inches to 4 inches around the St. Louis region Friday night to Saturday. It was the first snow of any consequence for the region in the winter season of December 2021 to 2022.

The National Weather Service in St. Louis said 2.5 inches of snow accumulated from Friday to Saturday. Jerseyville had one of the highest snowfalls reported with 3.3 inches.

Many children were out playing in the snow on Saturday, despite cold temperatures throughout the day.

Roads were slick Friday night into Saturday morning and traffic was slow on area roads after the Winter Weather Advisory issued by NWS.

Today will be a high of 32 degrees and mostly cloudy with a low of 27 degrees. Monday it is predicted to be partly sunny with highs from 32-42 and partly sunny on Tuesday with highs of 42-53 degrees. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy in the area, with falling temperatures and highs of 16-39, lows of 14-38. Thursday will be partly sunny and cold with a high of 27 and a low of minutes 5 to 12 degrees. Friday will be sunny and cold with a high of 18-30 and a low of minus 8 to 11 degrees. A cold front arrives Wednesday night through Friday.

The NWS does not project any precipitation for the first part of next week.

