First Snow of Season Falls Monday Morning in Riverbend
November 11, 2019 10:25 AM
ALTON - The joys of the first snowfall hit the Riverbend area Monday morning on Veterans Day.
The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the region until 6 p.m. Monday. Motorists are encouraged to take their time on the commute home because the roads will likely be slick with dropping temperatures and continued moisture today. Only an inch of accumulation has been predicted by the NWS.