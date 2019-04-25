ALTON - A serious traffic crash occurred around 3 p.m. near the College Avenue and U.S. Route 67 intersection in Alton.

First responders were on the scene quickly assisting those involved in the crash.

One of those injured in the accident was set to be airlifted from OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center by ARCH to a St. Louis area hospital, but because of weather, they declined.

Traffic was backed up for long distance on U.S. Route 67 after the accident occurred.

A fire truck was called for the extrication tools to assist a crash victim.

More details as soon as they are released.Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.