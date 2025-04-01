SWANSEA - Police officers rescued a resident from a burning home on Marla Kay Drive in Swansea at 4:40 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, 2025.

The incident began around 4:40 p.m. when Swansea officers Justin Schutzbach, Matt Lindley, and Sgt. Breanna Kemper-Damm arrived at the scene to find smoke billowing from the residence.

Upon assessing the situation, Officer Schutzbach heard faint noises coming from the garage, leading him to believe someone was trapped inside. With no alternative means of entry, the officers forced their way through the garage door by ramming it with their bodies. Once inside, they were able to escort the resident to safety and awaited the arrival of emergency medical services.

Swansea Fire Department, assisted by Northwest Fire and Eastside Fire, worked to extinguish the flames and secure the property.

The quick actions of three local children, Roman, age 6, Xavier, age 10, and Darius, age 11, played a crucial role in the timely response. While playing outside, they noticed smoke emanating from the neighbor’s house and promptly alerted an adult, which led to the swift arrival of first responders.

Swansea officials expressed gratitude to both the officers involved and the young residents whose actions may have saved a life.

