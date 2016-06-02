EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County has announced that in the first quarter of 2016 it has issued has more than 1,250 commercial and renovation construction permits for projects valued at more than $41.86 million, an increase of more than $313,000 from the first quarter of 2015.

Madison County Chairman Alan J. Dunstan said despite an increase in the value of the projects, the number of building permits issued was down slightly from the previous year.

“When the dollar value of construction permits go up, even with a decrease in the number of permits, it means residents and local businesses are taking on larger projects,” Dunstan stated. “It signifies both homeowners and developers are making bigger investments in Madison County.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The total valuation for residential construction and renovation projects climbed by over $1.6 million and $1.3 million, respectively. This quarter, 51 residential new construction permits were issued by Madison County municipalities and 29 were issued in unincorporated Madison County, including Hamel and Grantfork.

Dunstan said the increase in cost investments is indicative of the county’s positive, growing economic environment. “Where people put their money, they put their trust. Residents in Madison County are putting more investments into their homes and properties, helping reinforce the economic viability of the county.”

Although commercial renovations were down slightly, the overall dollar valuation of projects increased by more than $3 million. The valuation of all commercial new construction projects totaled $5,328,158.00 in Madison County municipalities and $1,715,547.60 in unincorporated Madison County, including Hamel and Grantfork.

More like this: