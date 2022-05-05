JERSEYVILLE - The First Presbyterian Church of Jerseyville and the Jersey County Arts Council will host an open house and art exhibit Saturday, May 21, 2022, from 1 to 4 p.m.

The church is located at the corner of State and Carpenter Streets (400 S. State St.) in Jerseyville. Parking is available both behind the church and across the street to the north.

The First Presbyterian Church has served as a Jerseyville landmark since its completion in 1882 and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in February of 2021. This will be the first time since that designation was awarded that the public can tour the historic building to learn its history.

The church’s roots can be traced to 1834 when a group met in Newel Adam’s log cabin to officially organize a Presbyterian church. It was the first church organized in Jerseyville.

All tours are self-guided, and members of the congregation will be available to answer questions.

The church’s beauty is no less impressive than its history. Church member Shirley Schultz says, “The church is a stunning example of High Victorian Gothic architecture with its heavy dark woodwork, three oversized stained glass windows, and semicircular sloped sanctuary.”

Barbara Ogden adds, “Much of its interior, including the majority of furniture and fixtures, are original to the church. The pipe organ is over 100 years old and features 767 speaking pipes. Church organist Janet Flatt will play periodically during the afternoon.”

While at the church, visitors can also learn more about the Jersey County Arts Council by visiting their art exhibit. The event will showcase the work of those who have attended Art Council classes since its inception three months ago. Guests can complete and take home multiple art projects.

The Jersey County Arts Council has called the First Presbyterian Church home since partnering with the congregation in March.

Arts Council member Sherry Droste says, “The church has been amazingly supportive of our mission to inspire creative and cultural growth in Jersey County as well as neighboring areas. With the encouragement of the congregation, we’re working to create a fun space that fosters creativity in artists of all ages. We are excited to share our progress with the public.”

In addition to offering weekly visual arts classes, the Arts Council is in the initial stages of forming children’s choirs and a summer arts camp. The organization is also examining avenues for bringing additional performing arts activities to the community.

For more information regarding the Jersey County Arts Council, including a schedule of upcoming classes, visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/jerseycountyartscouncil.

