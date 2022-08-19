BRIGHTON - The First Presbyterian Church of Brighton will celebrate its 175th Anniversary with an event on Sunday, September 4 starting at 9 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Brighton, located at 402 N. Main St.

“We have a special worship service which will have a previous pastor attending and helping lead worship,” Wendleton said. “Also, we’re going to have some leadership from our presbytery that oversees the church, [they’ll] be attending the event.”

“We also expect to see older members and friends of the church to be attending,” Wendleton added.

After the service, Wendleton said a brunch will be held, with an added history lesson.

“Following [the service], we’re going to have a brunch and celebration after that, kind of discussing the history of the church,” Wendleton said.

For more information, call The First Presbyterian Church of Brighton at (618) 372-8241.

