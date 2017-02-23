http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/17-2-23-Gene-Simmons.mp3

As a true rock icon, Gene Simmons has had the opportunity to throw out the first pitch before a Major League game.

“On the pitchers mound,” he stated proudly. “I didn’t cheat. I threw a strike.”

“They asked me to do that at Dodger Stadium, first ball of the season, and the first ball at Anaheim Stadium. It harkens me back to the day when in ’77 or ’78 we headlined Anaheim Stadium, way in the early days of the band. And then we played Dodger Stadium in 2000.”

Long before he and Paul Stanley founded KISS, Simmons shared the same dream of millions of youngsters of growing up to be a baseball player.

“We all did that as kids,” he said. Only it wasn’t a team on the West Coast that he envisioned playing for as Gene Simmons grew up near Brooklyn, New York.

“The Yankees are the most hated and most beloved team,” explained Simmons. “There’s no better team to hate than the Yankees, but yeah–I’m going to go with the Yankees. The history, even Babe Ruth coming out of Boston and winds up the Yankees, that history is undeniable.”

Maybe Simmons can add Busch Stadium to the list as he will be in St. Louis soon.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will be performing in concert at The Pageant on Saturday, April 8th and then appearing at Wizard World’s Comic Con at America’s Center on April 9th.

“We’re going to do a full list of some of the stuff you guys want to hear, some obscure stuff, but also I’m going to stick in Otis Redding, Carl Perkins–a lot of the roots music that made all of this all possible in the first place,” said Simmons of the set list.

A recent appearance on The Voice is also affecting his song selection, as Sundance Head made an impression on Simmons.

“(His) father was a guy named Roy Head,” he explained. “Roy Head had a great, pivotal ’60s song called Treat Her Right. I’m going to do that number. I’m going to do Treat Her Right. As well as Jackie Wilson songs, all kinds of stuff.

“The masses may not even be aware of these people, but without these people, there wouldn’t have been rock and roll. And that’s what I’m going to do, a mixture of KISS tunes as well as the stuff that made it all possible in the first place.”

Asked about the possibility of new music from KISS in the future?

“We’re actually writing new stuff, but when we get into the studio who knows,” shared Simmons. “I am planning on a huge 150-song, previously unreleased, Gene Simmons box set but we’ll talk about it more in the near future.”

And besides the Comic Con appearance and solo concert, The Demon also promised a KISS return to St. Louis.

“Oh, we’ll come back–are you kidding?” said Simmons. “Ever since the first time we played the KSHE Kite Flying contest to 50,000 people. That was in 1974.”

Still performing, producing, writing, and launching various other ventures such as Rock n Brews, Simmons is not looking to slow down any time soon.

“The best way to win a race is just keep your head looking forward,” he said. “Don’t look over your shoulder to see who else is running or what they’re wearing. Just be the best you can be. To thine ownself be true.”

photo credit: Stephen Dunn/Getty Images, George De Sota/Liaison