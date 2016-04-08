The familiar chants of “LOUUUUUU” will have some extra meaning as the St. Louis Cardinals have announced Lou Brock will throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the home opener on Monday.

Brock has always been a regular to don the red sports coat and partake in festivities, but this year was in question after the Hall of Famer had his left leg amputated below the knee due to a diabetes-related infection this past October.

But no fear, the man who played in 2616 games in his 19-year career, will be on hand as usual.

Opening Day Pregame Schedule

11a-1:45pm…Opening Day Pep Rally at Ballpark Village

12:45pm…Gates open at Busch Stadium

2:30pm…Pregame ceremonies begin, including an appearance by the Budweiser Clydesdales. The Hall of Famers will be ushered in on a 2016 Ford Mustang convertible.

A Busch Stadium 10th Anniversary/Tradition Meets Today video will air.

New Cardinals Hall of Famers Jim Edmonds, Mike Shannon, and Ted Simmons will be introduced from the dugout.

The 2016 Cardinals will be driven into the ballpark in 2016 Ford F150s.

Introduction of the starting lineups for the Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals.

The Color Guard and American flag will be presented by service men and women from Fort Leonard Wood.

A moment of silence will be held in honor of Joe Garagiola and Joe Strauss.

Opera singer Clayton Mathews will perform the National Anthem.

Ceremonial first pitch from Lou Brock.

3:15pm…First pitch scheduled

photo credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports