First Mid Insurance Group is proud to announce their Senior Solutions division, which assists Medicare beneficiaries and seniors with their health insurance needs, received the 2024 Million Dollar Producers Award from Senior Marketing Specialists.

In addition, they were recognized for impacting 1,019 lives in 2024 through service and sales to their customers. “This recognition is a meaningful reflection of the commitment of our Senior Solutions team to serving clients with integrity, care, and expertise—especially the seniors who rely on us in our communities,” said Clay Dean, CEO of First Mid Insurance Group.

“We remain committed to helping individuals navigate their Medicare options with confidence and clarity. Our continued partnership with Senior Marketing Specialists is extremely valuable and we are grateful for the trust placed in us by both our clients and partners.”

Senior Marketing Specialists works with nearly 10,000 agents nationwide. Receiving this award recognizes First Mid Insurance Group as part of the top 1% of an elite group of advisors that help more people choose the right insurance benefits for themselves. Rachel Brammeier, Vice President of Business Development of Senior Marketing Specialists, commented on the award, “So many people view insurance as one of the most important financial decisions they will make, so having a knowledgeable and caring agent to help in this decision can be a huge emotional relief. We are honored to provide the Impact Award to recognize the efforts these agents have made in their business, community, and service area as a whole.” For more information on the services and support that First Mid Insurance Group offers to Medicare beneficiaries and seniors, visit firstmidinsurance.com/senior-solutions/ or call 1-800-373-7505.

