First Mid Bank & Trust Has Overall Edwardsville-Glen Carbon Chamber Halloween Parade Champion Float, Other Winners Listed

EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville-Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce Halloween Parade overall grand champion was First Mid Bank & Trust.

Other winners were:

Large Non-Profit First Place - Metro East Montessori School

Large Non-Profit Second Place - Edwardsville Public Library

First Place, Large Commercial - First Mid Bank & Trust

Second Place, Large Commercial: Coldwell Banker Brown Realtors

Third Place, Large Commercial - 1st MidAmerica Credit Union

Small Commercial First Place - Rick Marteeny, State Farm Insurance

Small Commercial Second Place - Artistic Gymnastic Institute

Small Commercial Third Place - Metro Eye Care

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.