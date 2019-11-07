First Mid Bank & Trust Has Overall Edwardsville-Glen Carbon Chamber Halloween Parade Champion Float, Other Winners Listed
EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville-Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce Halloween Parade overall grand champion was First Mid Bank & Trust.
Other winners were:
Large Non-Profit First Place - Metro East Montessori School
Large Non-Profit Second Place - Edwardsville Public Library
First Place, Large Commercial - First Mid Bank & Trust
Second Place, Large Commercial: Coldwell Banker Brown Realtors
Third Place, Large Commercial - 1st MidAmerica Credit Union
Small Commercial First Place - Rick Marteeny, State Farm Insurance
Small Commercial Second Place - Artistic Gymnastic Institute
Small Commercial Third Place - Metro Eye Care
Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.
