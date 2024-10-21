ALTON - First Mid Bank & Trust Small Business Customers Receive Community Grants from Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago Alton, IL (October 21, 2024) First Mid Bank & Trust, a trusted partner in local business development, is proud to announce that two of its valued small business customers, both located in Alton, IL, have each been awarded a $15,000 community grant from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago (FHLBank Chicago).

Provided through their Community First® Accelerate Grants for Small Business program, the grants will provide critical support as these businesses continue to grow and serve their community. FHLBank Chicago offers grants of up to $30,000 to eligible small businesses to advance economic opportunity in the communities it serves. The recipients of the grants are LaMay’s Catering, Inc. (LaMay’s), a food service company providing full-service catering and event space along with food trucks and community cafes, and Broadway Performance Automotive LLC (Broadway), a full-service automotive repair shop. Both businesses have demonstrated strong potential for growth and a commitment to making a positive impact in their local communities.

Jason Harrison, owner of LaMay’s, expressed gratitude for the support, saying, “This grant will allow us to set up a new catering contract along with updating kitchen equipment. We are thankful to First Mid and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago for believing in our vision.”

Similarly, Kelsie Rexford, owner of Broadway, said, “With this grant, we have hired another full-time employee with additional plans to purchase a new vehicle lift, diagnostic scanning system, and AC recharge system. These endeavors will not only help us grow but also enable us to give back to the community that has supported us from the beginning.” “We are thrilled to see two of our small business clients receive these significant grants from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago,” said Lisa Fowler, Regional Community President at First Mid Bank & Trust. “These grants reflect not only the hard work and dedication of these business owners but also the essential role that community banks play in connecting small businesses with the resources they need to succeed.” Through FHLBank Chicago’s member institutions, like First Mid Bank & Trust, Accelerate Grants assist the growth and development of small businesses in Illinois and Wisconsin.

All grant recipients are small businesses that make a difference in their community, and funds are intended for the following purposes: • The purchase or improvement of property • The purchase of machinery, tools, or equipment • The purchase of inventory, materials, or supplies • Workforce development or training • New or upgraded technology “Small businesses play an integral role in local communities in driving economic growth, from creating jobs to fostering community development,” said Katie Naftzger, Senior Vice President, Community Investment Officer, FHLBank Chicago.

“As a leader in the housing and community development space, FHLBank Chicago recognizes that affordable housing isn’t just about the homes themselves—it’s about ensuring entire communities have what they need to thrive, including economic opportunities for the residents and small businesses who call them home.” First Mid Bank & Trust remains dedicated to helping local businesses thrive by offering tailored financial solutions, guidance, and access to programs like those provided by the FHLBank Chicago.

Whether you’re looking to start a business, expand your operations, or simply get a great rate on a small personal loan, First Mid Bank & Trust lenders can help take your business wherever your ideas may go. Learn more at www.firstmid.com/commercial-lending. For more information on Accelerate Grants and eligibility, visit www.fhlbc.com.

