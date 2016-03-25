ALTON - Alton High School girls’ track and field coach Terry Mitchell had a big day this week when his Redbirds hosted a Tuesday meet on the new track.

It was a windy day, but the Alton girls were already scorching the new all-weather track with some solid early season times and performances. Expectations are high this season for the Redbirds, led by senior LaJarvia Brown, a returning Illinois state champion. Brown is likely the most heralded track and field athlete in the state going into the season.

O’Fallon won the meet 95.5 points, compared to Edwardsville (70), Alton (68.5); and Granite City (17).

Brown rolled to a win in the 100 high hurdles with a time of 13.91, a school mark. She also won the 300 low hurdles in 45.9 and the triple jump with a leap of 40-10.5.

Coach Mitchell said having the outdoor track right next to the high school will make such a difference for his girls. Before, the girls had to be transported by bus for practice to Public School Stadium. Now the girls can just graze through the back of the campus to the track.

“We had it almost ready last year, but we waited until this year to have a meet,” Mitchell said. “We are very thankful to have the new track.”

Coach Mitchell believes sophomore Katie Mans will be one of his top team members again this year. Mans cleared 5-0 for second place in the meet. She also ran a leg on the 4 x 200 relay.

“I expect Katie to have a good year,” Coach Mitchell said. “We will work on her technique and conditioning and I think she will be in the top echelon of wherever she goes.”

Jewell Wagner posted a strong effort in the shot put, capturing first place with a toss of 40-1/2. Her teammate, Chayvon Buckingham was third with a throw of 36-11.5. Tyrus Holloway was second in the pole vault, clearing 8-6.

The Redbirds were second in both the 4 x 100 relay and 4 x 200 relay with times of 48.71 and 1:49.2.

Jeanea Epps and Daysha Lacey, are both sprinters to watch this season for the Redbirds.

Coach Mitchell said he has a good young group of athletes coming up.

“I think you are going to see us be a really good team by sectional time,” he said. “Most of our strengths come in the running and field events.”

