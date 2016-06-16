ALTON - Those looking for a second chance to straighten old legal charges from their have that opportunity from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at Simmons Hanly Conroy, One Court Street in Alton.

The first Madison County Expungement Day is set at the law firm.

Anyone interested in attending is encouraged to bring any paperwork they have related to their charges. Attendees will check-in at a large tent set up in the firm’s front parking lot. Stations will be set up inside the firm’s front lobby for attorneys and attendees to meet on a pro bono basis. The attorney will help attendees determine their eligibility and complete any necessary paperwork. The expungement process normally takes 4 to 6 months, but anyone who participates on Saturday could complete the process in 90 days. In addition, individuals who qualify may submit a petition to have the filing fees waived by a judge.

“The goal for this event is to give people in our community who may have made a mistake in the past – but are otherwise trying to make it a better life for themselves – a second chance,” said Shareholder Amy Garrett.

Simmons Hanly Conroy’s Garrett has received more than 50 inquiries from people interested in having an old charge expunged from their record, as well as several offers from various social service agencies to volunteer at the event. The charges range from petty offenses to non-violent crimes. While not all of these charges may be eligible for expungement or sealing, Garrett said, we still encourage people to take advantage of the opportunity to meet with an attorney to discuss their legal options.

Article continues after sponsor message

Some key people who will be present Saturday are:

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons

Madison County Circuit Clerk Mark Von Nida

Simmons Hanly Conroy Chairman John Simmons

Simmons Hanly Conroy Shareholder Ted Gianaris

Simmons Hanly Conroy Shareholder Amy Garrett

More like this: