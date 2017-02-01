CARROLLTON - The first James R. Pohlman Memorial Golf Outing rates a big success after a donation that was delivered recently.

Saturday, June 11, 2016, was the inaugural James R. Pohlman Memorial Golf Outing and the family said it worked out perfectly in terms of attendance and the money that was raised.

Nearly 150 golfers teamed up for an amazing day of festivities at the Westlake Country Club in Jerseyville to play golf and socialize, and honor a man respected by everyone who knew him.

This tournament also provided awareness to Parkinson’s Disease as all proceeds went to the Parkinson’s Disease Research at Washington University. On October 25, 2016, the James R. Pohlman Golf Outing contributed $15,000.00 to Dr. Joel Perlmutter, Washington University, and his team of doctors and research specialists for their continued focus on treatment and prevention of Parkinson’s Disease, and advancing their research.

Phil Pohlman, one of the organizers of the tourney and James Pohlman’s brother, said he and the family were all proud of donating the $15,000 to such a good cause – Washington University’s Parkinson’s Disease research.

“I think that was our goal right from the beginning,” he said. “We wouldn’t have had it if we didn’t have something to give it to and Parkinson’s has affected our own family. The tournament was set up in Jim’s honor and he would have wanted all the donations to go to a charitable organization.”

