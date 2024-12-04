ALTON - Alton Main Street presents First Fridays, a late night art and shopping experience which spans 15 locations across the Downtown Alton district. This event was held on the First Friday of October and November and will enjoy its final installment on December 6, 2024, providing you with an opportunity to check out new shops and galleries and visit familiar favorites to experience art and great specials at each business.

Participants are offering a variety of discounts, refreshments, and giveaways. Everyone who has their passport stamped at a minimum of 8 locations will be entered into a drawing for a $100 gift certificate to any participating business. Free parking is available in the lot next to FLOCK Food Truck Park & Bar, located at 210 Ridge Street, and a free shuttle bus will be provided from 5:00-8:00 p.m., running a continuous loop between all participating locations.

Start your evening by picking up your First Friday passport at any participating location, then hop on the shuttle or walk your way around the downtown district, gathering stamps on your passport along your journey!

You could start your adventure with a beverage or a snack to fuel your shopping excursion. Enjoy the holiday pop-up bar at FLOCK Food Truck Park for $2.00 off specialty cocktails, and discounted Flock apparel plus a gift card sale - buy $25 get $5! Downtown Alton’s resident art bar, The Conservatory, filled with the KOOL work of Michael Snider’s Kooliverse, will also be a shuttle stop and will offer happy hour specials, a perfect location to end your evening.

Visit Downtown retailer Coco+Oak in their new location at 110 W. 3rd Street and grab a 15% discount off your clothing purchase. The newest thrift shop in Alton, Vintage Vibes Flea Market, is also on the loop and will be offering a generous 25% off multiple vendors.

Article continues after sponsor message

At Country Meadows, guests will enjoy storewide sales and refreshments while they check out dozens of vendors inside the resale space, and BASECAMP.alton is offering shoppers 10% off storewide. At Picture This & More you can get entered to win their giveaway and grab a snack to keep you going.

Persnickety by Jen Farley, will be offering cookies to enjoy and 25% off your purchase that evening if you bring a new unwrapped toy for the Community Christmas toy collection box. At Funky Planet Toys & Gifts, shoppers can play "What's Your Excuse" with local game creator Evan Merli and will receive a free sticker sheet with every purchase.

Beloved Alton favorite Honeybee Vintage is wooing shoppers with 10% off storewide plus a free “Honeybee Bonus Bag” with a $100 purchase of gift certificates ($40 value). Mom can’t really tell you no when you can save 10% storewide at both Mississippi Hippie and Mom Said No! You’ll also enjoy a free gift with purchases of $75 and up.

My Just Desserts will be open late and is offering $5 Apple Pie slices and a drawing for a $25 Gift certificate. Terrace Cannabis will also be on the shuttle loop where shoppers ages 21+ can enjoy 10% off any purchase of $25 or more. Newly reopened Tinner's Anvil Antiques is dishing up hot apple cider while shoppers take a turn around the many antiques offered for sale. And new to the First Fridays lineup, Mississippi Mud Pottery is staying open late for shoppers and will offer shoppers 15% off all in-stock pottery and artwork.

Find "Where’s Wadlow" hidden at one of the locations to win a $100 gift certificate!

For more information on the many ways that Alton Main Street is working to enhance and promote Alton’s historic downtown district, visit www.DowntownAlton.com.

More like this: