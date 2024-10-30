ALTON - Alton Main Street presents First Fridays, a late night art and shopping experience which spans 14 locations across the Downtown Alton district. This series is held on the First Friday of October, November and December, providing shoppers with an opportunity to check out new shops and galleries and visit familiar favorites to experience art and great specials at each business.

Participants are offering a variety of discounts, refreshments, and giveaways. Everyone who has their passport stamped at a minimum of 8 locations will be entered into a drawing for a $100 gift certificate to any participating business. Free parking is available in the lot next to FLOCK Food Truck Park & Bar, located at 210 Ridge Street, and a free shuttle bus will be provided from 5:00-8:00 p.m., running a continuous loop between all participating locations.

On Friday, November 1st, start your evening by picking up your First Friday passport at any participating location, then hop on the shuttle or walk your way around the downtown district, gathering stamps on your passport along your journey!

Begin your adventure with a beverage or a snack to fuel your shopping excursion. Hit one of the food trucks down at FLOCK Food Truck Park & Bar while enjoying some live music from Blake Fultz from 5-9, $2 off Lemonades, and discounted Flock apparel. Downtown Alton’s resident art bar, The Conservatory, filled with the KOOL work of Michael Snider’s Kooliverse, will also be a shuttle stop and will offer happy hour specials for a perfect location to end your evening.

Visit Downtown retailer Coco+Oak in their new location at 110 W. 3rd Street and grab a free logo t-shirt with any $50 purchase. The Alton Flea Market is also on the loop and will be offering a generous 25% off multiple vendors.

At Country Meadows, guests will enjoy refreshments and special discounts while they check out dozens of vendors inside the resale space, and BASECAMP.alton is offering shoppers 10% off their consignment shop storewide. At Picture This & More you can get entered to win their giveaway and grab a snack to keep you going.

Downtown Alton’s newest shop, Persnickety by Jen Farley, will be offering apple cider and delicious treats to enjoy while shopping, and down the street at Funky Planet Toys & Gifts, shoppers can play “Tic Tac Match” with local game designer Larry Ashlock and will receive a free sticker sheet with every purchase!

Beloved Alton favorite Honeybee Vintage is wooing shoppers with 10% off storewide with an additional 10% off Fall items plus a free “Honeybee Swag Bag” with a $100 purchase of gift certificates ($40 value). Mom can’t really tell you no when you can save 10% storewide at both Mississippi Hippie and Mom Said No! You’ll also enjoy a free gift with purchases of $75 and up.

November brings three new shops to the fun! My Just Desserts will be open late and is offering a chance to win a free pie or pan of brownies and will be stocked with $5 bags of cookies for participants, they offer a variety of retail items as well. Terrace Cannabis will also be on the shuttle loop where shoppers ages 21+ can enjoy 10% off any purchase of $25 or more. And newcomer Tinner's Anvil Antiques is dishing up hot apple cider while shoppers take a turn around the many antiques offered for sale!

Keep an eye out for "Where’s Wadlow", a 14” wooden figurine of Robert Wadlow styled as the familiar Where’s Waldow character which is hidden at one of the locations. Find him to win a $100 gift certificate to any participating location! Mark your calendar for the remaining date in the series: Friday, December 6th.

For more information on the many ways that Alton Main Street is working to enhance and promote Alton’s historic downtown district, visit www.DowntownAlton.com.

Alton Main Street – engaging our community in the continued renewal of our historic downtown district and Mississippi River heritage by cultivating an attractive center of economic and social activity.

