ALTON - Alton Main Street presents First Fridays, a late night art and shopping experience which spans 13 locations across the Downtown Alton district. This event will be held on the First Friday of October, November and December 2024, providing you with an opportunity to check out new shops and galleries and visit familiar favorites to experience art and great specials at each business.

Participants are offering a variety of discounts, refreshments, and giveaways. Everyone who has their passport stamped at a minimum of 8 locations will be entered into a drawing for a $100 gift certificate to any participating business. Free parking is available in the lot next to FLOCK Food Truck Park & Bar, located at 210 Ridge Street, and a free shuttle bus will be provided from 5:00-8:00 p.m., running a continuous loop between all participating locations.

On Friday, October 4th, start your evening by picking up your First Fridays passport at any participating location, then hop the shuttle or walk your way around the downtown district, gathering stamps on your passport along your journey!

Visit Downtown retailer Coco+Oak in their new location at 110 W. 3rd Street and grab a free tote bag with any $50 purchase. The Alton Flea Market is also on the loop and will be offering a generous 25% off multiple vendors.

Downtown Alton’s newest location Persnickety by Jen Farley will be offering apple cider and delicious treats to enjoy while shopping. At Funky Planet Toys & Gifts, you’ll get a free sticker sheet with your purchase - check out their incredible selection of unique toys and games.

At Country Meadows I and II guests will enjoy refreshments and special discounts, and BASECAMP.alton is offering 10% off storewide. At Picture This & More, they’ll be celebrating the Grand Opening of Inside The Box, a curated gift boutique. ITB will be offering discounts, a drawing and refreshments. And at Alton Stained Glass you can enter a raffle to win a free "Introduction to Glass Fusing" class

Pick up a beverage or a snack to fuel your shopping excursion! Hit one of the food trucks down at FLOCK Food Truck Park & Bar while enjoying some live music from 6-9pm, $2 off Lemonades, and discounted Flock apparel. Downtown Alton’s resident art bar, The Conservatory, filled with the work of Michael Snider’s Kooliverse, will also be a shuttle stop and will offer happy hour specials!

Beloved Alton favorite Honeybee Vintage is wooing shoppers with 10% off storewide and a free “Honeybee Swag Bag” with a $100 purchase of gift certificates ($20 value). Save 10% storewide at both Mississippi Hippie and Mom Said No, and receive a free gift with purchases of $75 and up.

Find "Where’s Wadlow" hidden at one of the locations to win a $100 gift certificate! Mark your calendar for the remaining dates in the series: Friday, November 1st and Friday, December 6th.

For more information on the many ways that Alton Main Street is working to enhance and promote Alton’s historic downtown district, visit www.DowntownAlton.com.

