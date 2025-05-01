Whether you're looking for family-friendly fun, artistic inspiration, or thrilling entertainment, there's something for everyone to enjoy this weekend! For a complete listing of all events and more details, visit https://www.riverbender.com/events/.

Village of St. Jacob - 2025 Spring City/Village Wide Garage Sales invites everyone to explore great bargains throughout the community from May 1 to May 3, between 7:00 AM and 2:00 PM. This event offers a unique opportunity for residents and visitors alike to discover wonderful items in garage sales scattered all over the Village of St. Jacob. For those interested in participating, registration details and an interactive map are available on the event's website. For more information, you can also reach out via email or phone.

Mississippi Masters Golf Tournament is proudly presented by the Grafton Chamber of Commerce as its 8th annual golf event held at Lockhaven Golf Club in Godfrey. Participants can enjoy a full day including lunch, drinks, contests, and prizes, all covered by the $90 entry fee per player. It promises a fantastic time for golf enthusiasts to compete and socialize. Registration is available online or through texting the event coordinator.

Annual Spring Multicare Market welcomes the community to Multicare Specialists in Granite City on May 2, 2025, from 4 PM to 7 PM. This vibrant market features local farmers and artisans showcasing their best products, complemented by delicious food from the FARM TRUK, live music, giveaways, and more. It’s an ideal event to bring family and friends for a lively and tasty evening.

First Fridays in Downtown Troy offers an exciting night of shopping, food, and entertainment in downtown Troy. Held on May 2, 2025, this event features local shops and artisan vendors, food trucks, and live music performances by Mike Sonderegger. It’s a perfect way to enjoy community spirit with friends and family while browsing unique items and savoring delicious food and drinks.

City Heat Live at VFW Post 1308 promises an engaging night of live music in Alton at the VFW Post 1308. Alongside the great tunes from City Heat, guests can enjoy delicious food from Fish Haven, cold drinks, free popcorn, video gaming, and dancing, all with no cover charge. This event is a fantastic way to support a good cause while having a memorable evening out.

10th Annual Plant Sale at Three Rivers Community Farm in Elsah runs over two weekends including May 3 and 4, 2025, from 9 AM to 4 PM. This sale features a wide selection of native perennials, herbs, annual bedding plants, vegetable starts, and cut flowers, ideal for gardening enthusiasts seeking healthy and beautiful additions. Pastries and coffee are also available on select days from local bakeries, making it a delightful outing for plant lovers.

Zumba, Yoga, & Tai Chi Fitness Party is a community event hosted on May 3, 2025, at the Catholic Children's Home in Alton, celebrating National Transplant Awareness Month. This family-friendly fitness party invites everyone to move, learn healthy cooking tips, shop various vendors, and participate in raffles, all while raising awareness and funds for the Mid-America Transplant Foundation. The event honors Coena Royal, a double transplant recipient, marking her 13th anniversary as a survivor. Registration starts at 9 a.m. with a $20 admission fee.

Kentucky Derby Day at Old Bakery Beer Company in Alton on May 3, 2025, is the perfect spot to enjoy food and drink specials inspired by the Kentucky Derby. Indulge in Kentucky Hot Brown, Pimento Cheese Dip, and refreshing Mint Juleps or Kentucky Bucks made with Switchgrass Spirits. This celebration invites everyone to come for a bite, a drink, and an enjoyable Derby day atmosphere.

151st Kentucky Derby @ 1818 Chophouse! is a ticketed event in Edwardsville on May 3, 2025, featuring a live jumbotron broadcast of the pre-races and the Kentucky Derby, accompanied by a unique menu and exciting prizes. Guests will enjoy a premium buffet, live music by Corey Evitts, and contests for best dressed and most unique hats. The event offers a festive and elegant way to celebrate this iconic horse race, with tickets including dinner and entertainment for $55++.

Coffee & Donuts is a welcoming community gathering hosted by Holy Family Catholic Church of Granite City on the first Sunday of each month following their 8:30 a.m. Mass service. This event encourages community members to come together for fellowship over coffee and donuts, fostering a warm and friendly atmosphere for all attendees.

Events on May. 2, 2025

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo early with authentic Mexican cuisine and lively music at Tony's Tacos 5 de Mayo Takeover, a four-day event at Old Herald Brewery & Distillery in Collinsville starting May 2, 2025.

Join the biggest party of the year for Cinco de Mayo weekend at Oaxaca Margarita Bar in Edwardsville, featuring drink specials, live DJs, games, and prizes during the Cinco De Mayo Party Weekend starting May 2, 2025.

Teens are invited to hang out and enjoy crafts and games on May 2, 2025, during YA Fridays in the Performance Room at Alton Square Mall’s Teen Center.

Kick off your month with a relaxing and creative evening at Monthly Craft Night at Faith Fellowship in Alton, where attendees can work on projects and enjoy great company on May 2, 2025.

Experience family-friendly fun with live music, games, and food over a weekend at Eaglefest hosted by Evangelical in Godfrey, beginning May 2, 2025.

Join the excitement every Friday night at Hawg Pit BBQ in Grafton for Bike Night, featuring live music by Kickstart Band and a bikini bike wash starting May 2, 2025.

Start your first Friday evening of the month with lively entertainment at Bakers & Hale in Godfrey during the Riverbend Dueling Pianos, featuring interactive music and song requests on May 2, 2025.

Experience live country music and great vibes at Fast Eddie's Bon Air in Alton with Shotgun Creek Band Live at Fast Eddie's Bon Air on May 2, 2025.

Catch the energetic return of The Blarney Man at Morrison's Irish Pub in Alton during Blarney Band Live at Morrison's Irish Pub on May 2, 2025, for a night full of music and fun.

Enjoy a rocking night out in Belleville with the Lil' Sister Band performing live at Silver Creek Sports & Social on May 2, 2025.

Kick off your Friday night in Troy with ShortMist at Time Out Sports Bar & Grill, delivering great music and a lively atmosphere starting at 7 PM on May 2, 2025.

Events on May. 3, 2025

On May 3, 2025, golf enthusiasts are invited to join the St. Ambrose Annual Golf Tournament at Woodlands Golf Course in Alton, IL, where participants can enjoy a friendly competition supporting education and tuition assistance.

Don't miss the Huge Yard Sale at 5001 Kingsmire Drive in Godfrey, IL, offering a wide variety of items including glassware, craftsman tools, furniture, and more, perfect for bargain hunters looking to combine treasures from two households.

Support a great cause by participating in the Relay for Life Golf Scramble at Rolling Hills Golf Course in Godfrey, IL, where all proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society and bring the community together for a meaningful day on the greens.

Garden lovers will appreciate the Edwardsville Garden Club Annual Spring Plant Sale at St. Mary's Church Parking Lot, Edwardsville, IL, offering a diverse selection of unique plants grown by club members to jumpstart any garden.

Residents of St. Clair County can responsibly dispose of hazardous materials during the Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day at Belle Clair Fairgrounds Park in Belleville, IL, a free appointment-required event focused on environmental safety.

Experience the largest plant sale of the year at the Edwardsville Garden Club Annual Plant Sale at St. Mary’s Church, featuring a variety of flowering plants, shrubs, and houseplants all locally grown with special perks for children and garden enthusiasts.

Support animal rescue efforts while enhancing your home greenery at the Plant Sale Benefiting Hope Animal Rescues behind SoCal Soul in Edwardsville, IL, where proceeds and a portion of sales contribute to local animal welfare.

Celebrate spring with delicious strawberries and local shopping at the Strawberry Fest in Downtown Belleville, IL, featuring strawberry-themed foods, drinks, and fun for the whole community.

Mark your calendar for the Carlinville Market Days held in the Carlinville Historic Square, where vendors gather rain or shine to offer unique goods and vibrant local culture.

Celebrate the reopening of a historic landmark at the Old Courthouse Grand Reopening in St. Louis, MO, featuring enhanced exhibits and accessibility after a major renovation.

Discover diverse vendors and urban flair at The Melting Pot Market in City Civic Park, Granite City, IL, a monthly open-air market showcasing local crafts and culinary delights.

Shop for unique handmade goods and delicious treats at the SJUCC Craft Show in Wood River, IL, offering a perfect opportunity to support local artisans and find Mother’s Day gifts.

Register for summer fun on May 3rd at the Summer Program Registration Day hosted by the Boys & Girls Club of Alton, IL, where families can secure spots for upcoming activities and meet the team.

Enjoy a fun-filled day for kids at Resurrection Lutheran Church’s Spring Fling in Godfrey, IL, featuring bounce houses, games, an Easter candy hunt, and free food to celebrate springtime joy.

Kick off summer with style and excitement at Ted's Bikini Bike Wash in Alton, IL, where Ted’s Girls will wash your motorcycle while you enjoy food, drinks, and exclusive May deals.

Join the lively Annual Kentucky Derby Party at Mac’s Downtown in Alton, IL, featuring live music, beer and food tents, a cigar booth, and an exciting block party atmosphere perfect for Derby Day celebrations.

Manhattan’s Socialhouse in Granite City, IL, invites you to sip and celebrate the Derby Day with live brass band music, Derby-themed games, signature cocktails, and a best-dressed contest encouraging festive hats.

Bring your children to the YWCA Southwestern in Alton, IL, for a free event called Ballin With A Cop, where kids can enjoy pizza and a fun basketball game with the local police department.

Experience great live music at the 2nd Annual Maryville Music Fest held at Firemen's Park in Maryville, IL, featuring ten bands, food trucks, and drinks for a full day of entertainment and community fun at Maryville Music Fest.

Spent a relaxed afternoon meeting baby goats and other farm animals at The GOAT Yoga Farm’s Baby Goat Snuggles and Meet the other Animals event in Godfrey, IL, perfect for family-friendly animal encounters and fresh air.

Young readers and art lovers can join bestselling author and illustrator Dan Santat for the engaging online youth program Art and Adventures, celebrating books and creativity with special guests and interactive content.

Adults 21 and over can enjoy the Green Temple's Adult Easter Egg Hunt in Troy, IL, offering a fun treasure hunt, giveaways, and a consumption tent for an exciting and unique Easter experience.

Events on May. 4, 2025

Join the creative fun at the Watercolor Workshop on the Patio on May 4, 2025, held at the charming Pere Marquette Lodge in Grafton, IL, where artist Carolyn Owen Sommer will guide you through a delightful 3-hour watercolor painting session, perfect for all skill levels, with all supplies included and an optional winery experience.

Experience an evening filled with soulful tunes at Live Music Rogers & Neinhaus on May 4, 2025, at Grafton Winery & Brewhaus in Grafton, IL, where you can enjoy live performances that add to the vibrant atmosphere of this local favorite venue.

Relive the iconic hits of Tom Petty with a special tribute at Not Petty Live at B&H on May 4, 2025, at Bakers & Hale in Godfrey, IL, where this talented duo will perform two full sets featuring Tom Petty's greatest hits, rare tracks, and original songs, promising an unforgettable musical night.

Discover the art of brewing with an insider’s look at Behind the Glass Brewery Tours on May 4, 2025, at Old Bakery Beer Company in Alton, IL, where you can enjoy a 40-minute guided tour through the historic 1800s Colonial Bakery building, learn the brewing process, and savor samples and a pint included in the $10 tour price.

Celebrate faith and fellowship at May the LORD Be With You on May 4, 2025, at Calvary Baptist Church in Alton, IL, where a revival service will inspire students and adults alike at 6 pm, while younger children engage in fun activities, crafts, and spiritual lessons starting at 5 pm, making it a family-friendly evening of encouragement and joy.

