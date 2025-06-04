From vibrant county fairs and lively music festivals to engaging kids' programs and unique local markets, the Riverbend area offers a diverse array of events that cater to all ages and interests. For a complete listing of upcoming happenings and more details, be sure to visit https://www.riverbender.com/events/.

GGCA Summer Camp invites children ages 3 to 12 to embark on an unforgettable adventure this summer at Greater Glory Christian Academy. From June 2nd through July 25th, kids will dive into the exciting theme "Bible Explorer: Trek through Truth!" engaging in outdoor and water games, crafts, and weekly field trips including visits to local attractions and the NCG Cinema in Alton. The camp runs weekdays from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM with before and aftercare available. Daily hot meals are provided, and spots are filling fast—call (618) 468-1068 or email ggcaalton@gmail.com to register and give your child a summer full of learning, laughter, and faith.

First Fridays in Downtown Troy is the place to be for shopping, market fun, and delicious food and drink specials. On June 6th, enjoy the live performance by Shotgun Creek while exploring local shops and artisan vendors. Food trucks will be on site to satisfy your hunger, and this event series offers a vibrant atmosphere every first Friday of the month with a rotating lineup of live music throughout 2025.

Free Giveaway at Oakwood Church of God in Christ warmly welcomes everyone in need to come and take what they require—be it clothing, food, or more—at no cost. This community support event takes place on Saturday, June 7, 2025, from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Oakwood Church of God in Christ, located at 4712 N Alby Road, Godfrey, IL. It’s a wonderful opportunity to connect and support neighbors in a caring environment.

Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ 2025 Season! kicks off its 33rd season on May 10th and continues every Saturday morning through October 18th in Downtown Alton at the corner of Landmarks Blvd. & Henry Street. From 8:00 AM to noon, visitors can explore a rich selection of locally grown produce, handcrafted artistry, fresh baked goods, and delicious ready-to-eat meals. Throughout the season, enjoy live music, artist demonstrations, and special themed activities like Goat Yoga and the Keep Alton Weird Sideshow. This beloved market is a vibrant hub for community connection and local culture.

E-Cycle Event hosted by the City of Troy Tourism Funding and local Chambers of Commerce takes place on June 7th from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Triad High School in Troy, IL. This responsible recycling event offers convenient options for e-cycling electronics, shredding documents, dropping off prescriptions, and donating glasses and hearing aids—all aimed to support environmental sustainability and community health.

All-Wheels Drive-In Car Show returns to historic Downtown Alton on Sunday, June 8th, showcasing over 200 classic cars, hot rods, and motorcycles along 3rd, State, and Belle Streets. This free event is a must-see for car enthusiasts and families alike, featuring a pin-up contest, vendor displays, merchant sidewalk sales, and delicious food. Attendees can also enjoy live music by the Outlaw Opry from 1:00 to 3:00 PM. Participants who register early receive dash plaques and goodie bags, with trophies awarded in various classes, making it a day full of excitement and nostalgia for all.

Join the excitement at the Macoupin County Fair happening from June 3 to June 7, 2025, at the Macoupin County Fairgrounds in Carlinville, IL, where you can enjoy agriculture contests, harness racing, demolition derby, carnival rides, live music, and much more family-friendly fun all week long.

Discover your creative side at the Greeting Cards Class on June 6, 2025, at 9:30 am in Godfrey, IL, where you will craft four vibrant cards using the Coneflower Celebrations Rubber Stamp Bundle in a relaxed, guided session perfect for all skill levels.

Experience the unique flavors and festivities of the International Horseradish Festival in downtown Collinsville, IL, on June 6 and 7, 2025, featuring live music, horseradish-themed food, crafts, competitions, and family activities spanning several city blocks.

Enjoy a delicious classic meal at the Fish Fry Fridays – Dine In or Carry Out every Friday at the Edwardsville American Legion, with a menu full of seafood favorites like catfish, cod, and shrimp, available for dine-in or takeout.

Bring your kids to the Kids' Summer Reading Programs at The Mill in Granite City, IL, starting June 6, 2025, with fun, interactive performances and educational shows designed to inspire creativity and learning all summer long.

Teens in grades 7-12 can join the Teen Cuisine Cooking Class from June 2-6, 2025, at SMRLD in Granite City, IL, where they will learn cooking skills through a series of engaging classes in partnership with the University of Illinois Extension.

Unwind with live music and drinks at the first Happy Hour Concert at 31art Gallery in St. Louis, MO, on June 6, 2025, from 5 to 9 pm, featuring performances by Doug Raffety and Jon Snodgrass in a welcoming, free event sponsored by local breweries.

Show your support for heroes at the NMMA Heroes' Ascent Fundraiser on June 6, 2025, at the Whalen-Hill Grafton American Legion Post #648 in Grafton, IL, an evening filled with live music, food, honor ceremonies, and community spirit to help complete the National Memorial of Military Ascent.

Experience a lively night of music and entertainment at the Riverbend Dueling Pianos on June 6, 2025, at Bakers & Hale in Godfrey, IL, where you can enjoy an interactive piano showdown filled with song requests and fun on the patio.

Enjoy a great evening with the OWLZ BAND performing live on June 6, 2025, at the Alton Moose Lodge 951 in Godfrey, IL, with kitchen service starting at 5:30 pm and fantastic drink specials to complement the music.

Don't miss the ImpactLife Blood Drive at Land of Goshen Community Market happening on June 7, 2025, in Edwardsville, IL, where donors can choose from exciting e-gift card rewards or donate to local charities while helping save lives on the ImpactLife donor bus.

Join the community for the 29th season of The Land of Goshen Community Market on June 7, 2025, in downtown Edwardsville, IL, featuring fresh produce, live music, children's activities, and unique market merchandise from 8 am to 12 pm.

Explore treasures at the Wesley House Resale Shop sale on June 7, 2025, from 8 am to 12 pm in Godfrey, IL, offering everything from kitchen items to vintage finds, with proceeds benefiting local charities.

Craft enthusiasts will love the Crafter’s De-Stash Parking Lot Sale on June 7, 2025, in Wood River, IL, where local crafters sell yarn, fabric, tools, and more, with over a dozen sellers expected to take part.

Experience the vibrant atmosphere of Carlinville Market Days on June 7, 2025, held rain or shine on the first Saturday of each month in downtown Carlinville, IL, featuring local vendors and community activities.

Actors and performers are invited to audition for Vintage Voices on June 7, 2025, at YWCA Southwestern Illinois in Alton, IL, with auditions open from 10 am to 12 pm to participate in upcoming October tours.

Celebrate the nostalgia of Route 66 at the Edwardsville Route 66 Festival 2025 on June 7, 2025, in Edwardsville, IL, featuring a legendary car show, live entertainment, family fun zones, and local vendors throughout the city.

Discover unique finds at The Melting Pot Market on June 7, 2025, from 10 am to 2 pm in City Civic Park, Granite City, IL, a European-style open-air market showcasing diverse vendors and urban flair.

Bring the family for a fun-filled day at the Two Rivers Family Fishing Fair 2025 on June 7, 2025, at the National Great Rivers Museum in Alton, IL, offering fishing lessons, educational exhibits, live music, and activities from 10 am to 4 pm.

Experience the spicy fun of the International Horseradish Festival on June 7, 2025, in downtown Collinsville, IL, with live music, a craft village, themed food and drink, and family activities from 11 am to 10 pm.

Get creative at the Scrapbook Workshop on June 7, 2025, from 11 am to 1 pm at the Johnson Road Branch in Granite City, IL, where attendees can use provided materials to craft keepsakes from photos and memorabilia.

Learn about Monarch butterflies and their migration at the Edwardsville Garden Club June Meeting on June 7, 2025, starting at 12 pm at the Glen Carbon Senior Center, IL, with special guest Samantha Sorrick sharing insights on tagging and citizen science projects.

Discover new living options at the Liberty Village of Jerseyville Open House on June 7 and 8, 2025, from 1 to 4 pm at The Villas in Jerseyville, IL, with details available by contacting Lorie at (618) 946-7336.

Explore artistic creations at Clay by Cait on June 7, 2025, hosted at Grafton Winery The Vineyards in Grafton, IL.

Join the SICM 2nd Annual Car Show on June 7, 2025, at Johnson Rd Church in Granite City, IL, featuring beautiful cars, live music, vendors, a food truck, bounce house, raffles, and gift bags for the whole family.

Participate in the Earn-A Bike Class! starting June 7, 2025, at 2001 Delmar Ave in Granite City, IL, a free six-week program teaching bike maintenance and safety for ages 8 to 17, culminating in earning a refurbished bike with accessories.

Enjoy live music by the Jason Mcatee Trio on June 7, 2025, at Grafton Winery & Brewhaus in Grafton, IL.

Honor cancer survivors at the Relay For Life of Riverbend Survivor and Team Dinner Presented by OSF HealthCare on June 7, 2025, at Rox-Arena in Roxana, IL, featuring a catered dinner, speakers, and a Luminaria Remembrance Ceremony in the evening; RSVP required by May 23.

Laugh out loud at the ComedySportz St. Louis match on June 7, 2025, at The Old Orchard Gallery in Webster Groves, MO, where two improv teams create hilarious scenes based on audience suggestions in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere.

Meet fellow wine lovers at the Wine Club Mixer at Vineyards on June 7, 2025, at Grafton Winery in Grafton, IL, for an enjoyable evening of wine tasting and socializing.

Discover hidden treasures at the Litchfield Pickers Market held every second Sunday from May to October in Downtown Litchfield, Illinois, where vintage items, antiques, collectibles, craft vendors, food, and live entertainment await passionate pickers eager for unique finds.

Support local artisans and farmers by visiting the Bethalto Farmers Market 2025, running from June 8th to September 28th in Central Park, Bethalto, where all products are handmade and homegrown, promising fresh and authentic local goods.

Car enthusiasts will enjoy the 28th Annual All-Wheels Drive-In Car Show on June 8th in historic Downtown Alton, featuring over 200 classic cars, hot rods, motorcycles, live music, contests, vendor displays, and delicious food in a lively community atmosphere.

Explore rich local history with Beth McGlasson on the Silent Cities: A Tour of Jersey County Cemeteries, a guided walk through historic cemeteries in Jerseyville, Illinois, where fascinating stories and symbolism on headstones come to life during tours on June 8th, 9th, and 10th.

Enjoy an evening of live music with the Live Music Trixie Delight Duo at Grafton Winery & Brewhaus, where soothing melodies complement a relaxing atmosphere perfect for music lovers.

Take a behind-the-scenes look at beer brewing at the Behind the Glass Brewery Tours every Sunday at 3 p.m. at Old Bakery Beer Company in Downtown Alton, where you'll learn about the brewing process, historic building, and enjoy a pint and samples during this 40-minute engaging tour.

Immerse yourself in musical tradition with the Alton Municipal Band 2025 Season, which kicks off in June with concerts every Thursday at Riverview Park and every Sunday at Haskell Park, featuring a variety of themed performances that bring the community together through the joy of live band music.

